First XV semi-finalists decided after regional playoffs

Joseph Johnson Ben Chippendale of Christchurch Boys' High scoring a try during the South Island First XV schools rugby final between Christchurch Boys' High School v Southland Boys' High School.

The final four contenders for the national boys' 1st XV rugby championship have been found, following a day of regional playoffs up and down the country.



The South Island clash between Southland Boys' High School and Christchurch Boys' High School was the first to be decided, with the men from Invercargill claiming the spoils, winning 41-20 on the road.



They led 19-0 at one stage, but Christchurch hit back to come within four, 24-20, and set up a grandstand finish. It wasn't to be, however, as Southland ran away with the game from there.



In the Chiefs region final in Rotorua, Hamilton Boys' High School beat Rotorua Boys' High School 26-24, reversing the result from when the two sides met during the Super 8 competition.



An early penalty got Hamilton on the board first, but the two sides traded tries from there, with Rotorua sneaking ahead 24-23 towards the end of the second half, only for a Josh Moorby penalty to give Hamilton the lead when it matters most - at the final whistle.



Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar School were made to work hard to claim the Blues region title, prevailing over Westlake Boys' High School 13-8 in the end in their encounter.



With the scores locked 5-all at halftime, Westlake had given themselves a sniff, only for the Auckland 1A champions to continue their province's dominance of the region in the second spell.



In the Hurricanes region final, Hastings Boys' High School continued their unbeaten run, beating Wellington College 40-14 on neutral ground in Palmerston North, ensuring they will enter the semifinals as favourites.



The top four is also played in Palmerston North, starting with semifinals on Friday, where Southland will play Mt Albert and Hamilton will play Hastings - a rematch of the Super 8 final which Hastings won 30-8 a fortnight ago. The winners will then meet in the final on Sunday afternoon.

