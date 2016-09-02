Who should go?

Head to Head: Michael Cheika or Andrew McFadden, who is on the thinnest ice?

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Andrew McFadden after the Warriors lost to Wests Tigers.

JACKSON THOMAS

Ten in the bin won't do, Michael Cheika needs to be given his permanent marching orders.

After two underwhelming years at the helm, it's time for the ARU to part ways with the national coach and bring in someone else. Anyone else.

Australia's last two Bledisloe Cup outings were the nails in Cheika's canary yellow coffin.

Forget that they made the Rugby World Cup final 12 months ago. Let's be honest- every other country was second rate compared to the eventual winners and all conquering All Blacks.

Last year Australia scraped past Scotland (yes, Scotland) in the quarter final with a controversial penalty in the dieing stages, then played Argentina in the semis.

By the time the final rolled around they were completely outclassed in the biggest game on the world stage. They just weren't in it.

I defy even the most ardent of rugby fans to mention, say, two Aussie highlights from that game.

They weren't in it a year ago and they've got worse since. Much worse.

Tactically, Australia look clueless. The 2015 coach of the year has lead his side into the Rugby Championship without any fresh ideas.

Here is the Australian game plan in a nut shell:

Pocock try turn the ball over, Foley, you stand 30 meters back and put up aimless kicks and Izzy you try catch them. The rest of you just focus on your off-the-ball niggle. Sound good? right, let's go!

Sure you can blame the player's, lack of skill, execution and intent. But in the end, the coach is responsible for the game plan (or lack there of) and the attitude his side hit the paddock with.

In any sport they are ultimately accountable.

Ex kiwis coach Graham Lowe was renowned for getting his players up- getting them to play on passion and emotion. And then the team fell away.

They started to lose. Because week in and week out, at the highest levels, players get sick of being told to "play for the jersey", "piss blood" for your mates. Blah blah blah.

It becomes meaningless white noise.

They need to be challenged to figure out the oppositions weaknesses for themselves, employ agreed tactics and change them on the fly if necessary.

In short, they need to have confidence in their leader, the coach, and snubbing home grown talent in favour of the old boys club/French foreign legion is not how you do that.

When you are drawing from one of the deepest talent pools in world rugby, results are expected and intent should never be questioned. A 52 per cent win record simply doesn't cut it.

From leading his charges to a first ever series loss to England on home soil in July, to now blaming referee Romain Poite for his side inability to cross the white wash in 160 minutes of Bledisloe footy.

It's obvious Cheika is way out of his depth. Time to Cheik(a) out son.

MIKE ALEXANDER Who wants the poisoned chalice? Being the coach of an under-performing high profile sports team is something only the foolish or the visionary would aspire to. In the case of the Warriors, they have a track record of appointing people who are under-equipped to deal with the complexities of a pool of talent that like cream is capable of rising to the top but quickly turns sour. The Warriors 2016 season ended on another frustrating note. Given a lifeline by the Titans loss to the Panthers they again failed to capitalise on the opportunity to make the top eight when they played pussy to the Tigers. Another season down the drain. Someone has to be accountable. Coach Andrew McFadden has to be the casualty. Wallabies coach Michael Cheika obviously knows how he feels. He's a loser too. There are two significant differences in the circumstances they are both in. McFadden has one of the best talent pools to draw from. Cheika simply doesn't have the same depth at his disposal. He can be excused that the overly ambitious Australian Rugby has been exposed in Super Rugby by the lack of talent in their player pool, which has filtered through to the national team. McFadden cannot. He has at his disposal one of the richest nurturing grounds in league. Just look at the New Zealand-based players who have been picked up by other clubs and made the last Kiwis team - only one Warrior, Shaun Johnson, was named in the Anzac squad Either he is out of his depth as an NRL coach or doesn't have the respect and co-operation of the players. He is ultimately responsible for the team he picks and has the insight into whether each player is up to the task. Cheika has also been exposed by one of the best rugby coaches ever in Steve Hansen, who has taken the All Blacks skill level to another-worldly level. McFadden is on a relatively even playing field and has had more than enough opportunity to stamp his mark. He failed. Cheika failed, Mcfadden has no excuses. As likeable as he is - as opposed to the somewhat arrogant Cheika - he hasn't been able to build a group of talented individuals into a team of champions. It's not necessarily solely his fault but it should be his undoing. The Warriors have a culture of failure and under-performance that only a psychologist could begin to untangle. Again, the Warriors are calling on fans to keep the faith. It's such an awful slogan that hints at continuous disappointment. Someone has to be accountable - and that is McFadden.

