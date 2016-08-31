Where's better? Ireland or NZ?

Don't be a donkey, New Zealand's got heaps more than the All Blacks. Doesn't it?

CLODAGH KILCOYNE Donkeys in Belcoo, Northern Ireland. There aren't many donkeys in New Zealand, but we do have alpacas.

It's possible Brian O'Driscoll has touched a collective nerve. In an apparent dig, he tweeted there's not much else going for New Zealand except the All Blacks. John Edens - who hails from Northern Ireland but who is now of this parish - takes a look at Ireland and how it compares to his second home down under.

Blame Brian O'Driscoll​ OK.

Or don't.

STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll quickly deleted a tweet, but not before his comments about New Zealand were picked up.

Maybe he's right.

The Irish rugby great has taken aim at the whole of New Zealand, suggesting Kiwis have the All Blacks and not much else - at least from an Irish perspective.

So, it's only fair to compare how we stack up against the Emerald Isle.

Fiddly-dee, off we go.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Snow-covered foot hills and the Southern Alps, looking across Canterbury Plains from the Port Hills.

Are we so blinded by all things All Black that everything else is excluded?

Irish dancing versus the haka, anyone?

Let's be serious.

Peter Morrison A freshly shorn sheep at the Irish Redhead Convention in Country Cork, Ireland. Over 40 ginger themed events take place over the three day festival.

New Zealand is larger than Ireland, 268,000 square kilometres compared to 70,000sq km.

Our populations are similar, there are 4.5 million Kiwis and 4.6m Irish-es, but New Zealanders are spread over about four times the area.

Geographically, Ireland is mostly rolling hills, low mountains and coastal plains. Aotearoa is, of course, a mountainous, volcanic land with staggering scenery, a sub-tropical north and a temperate south.

Redhead Convention Ireland Andy O'Neill from Kilkenny and Emma Ni Chearuil from Maynooth, Co. Kildare, were crowned King and Queen of the Redheads at the 2016 Irish Redhead Convention.

Globally, for starters, both countries rank highly in terms of economic heft, jobs, security and quality of life.

But there are subtle differences worth considering.

Sport. Hardly controversial at all, is it? Let's take a look. Ireland has produced greats and is a sporting nation with a deserved reputation on the rugby pitch, football and boxing, plus quirky games such as hurling and Gaelic football.

123rf.com Ireland doesn't do glaciers. This is Franz Josef, in the South Island.

New Zealand has, err, rugby. And, of course, a solid reputation for athletics, cricket, hockey, and sailing.

And, let's not forget, the All Blacks have beaten Ireland 27 out of 28 times in rugby union since 1905.

Ireland have one draw to their name.

GETTY IMAGES Ireland has some decent rowers. Paul O'Donovan, left, and Gary O'Donovan made waves at the Rio Olympics.

As for environment, New Zealand is sunnier and more diverse, with sub-tropical beaches in the far north, mountains, surf, and stunning walks. Ireland has natural beauty too, lush greenery, craggy cliffs and Skellig Michael.

We have the incomparable Fiordland.

On the social front, we earn slightly more than our Irish friends, according to the OECD Better Life Index, and more of us have jobs.

SAM DEUCHRASS Kayaking among the icebergs of the Tasman Lake, beneath the Southern Alps. You can't do this in Ireland.

The index says New Zealand ranks in the top in terms of health, work-life balance, and social connections, as well as above average for security, education and skills. We earn - per average household - around US$29,000 a year, compared to US$23,000.

Three-quarters of Kiwis are employed, well above the OECD average and Ireland's rate of 61 per cent. Ireland's rich-poor gap was noted by the OECD, although New Zealand is not immune to an increasing divide between the country's top-earners and the poorest.

Life expectancy is high in both countries

Now, on to food and drink.

Ireland produces some of the world's best known beverages, Guinness, Jameson, and the full Irish breakfast, which is worth noting involves bacon, sausages, eggs, bread, more bread, beans, mushrooms, and black pudding.

We have Speights and, of course, pinot noir, Marlborough sauvignon blanc, and craft beer.

Plus, we've got great seafood, multicultural cuisine from all corners of the world, fantastic beef and lamb.

According to ifitweremyhome.com, a site comparing countries, people in Ireland are more at risk of crime, but less likely to be in prison, use less electricity, and consume fewer natural resources such as oil.

But, Irish people don't have as much free time as Kiwis, they're more likely to be murdered and have to spend more money on healthcare.

Another comparison table by numbeo.com says we pay more for groceries, especially milk and dairy produce, beer, coffee, and bottled water. Irish pay more for utilities, rent, and housing.

Let's not forget the cultural component.

It's hard to beat Ireland's history of producing literary greats, from James Joyce to Oscar Wilde, Samuel Beckett and Jonathan Swift. But New Zealand has its own cultural heavyweights, especially in cinema, authors, pioneers, and inventors.

Musically, the most famous Irish export is probably U2.

So New Zealand wins that one.

It's hard to pick favourites, but there has to be winner. There are similarities between the two countries and Ireland has some fantastic things to boast about - creamy pints of Guinness and home comforts - but the balanced lifestyle in New Zealand is a real draw, there's less emphasis on material wealth, and the outdoors is truly great here.

SOURCES: CIA World Factbook, OECD, Statistics New Zealand, New Zealand Now, World Economic Forum, Discovering Ireland, UN Data, Irish Rugby

