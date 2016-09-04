Rugby teen paralysed

Thames rugby player may never walk again after injury

NZ RUGBY FOUNDATION Former All Blacks Anthony Boric and Keven Mealamu spent time with Keenan Alexander this week.

A top college rugby player may never walk again after he suffered a horror injury during a semi-final game last month.

Thames High School student Keenan Alexander, 17, suffered a serious spinal injury on August 6 while playing against Paeroa College.

The First XV player is now faced with with the prospect of not being able to ever run onto the field again due to dislocating a vertebrae in his spine.

Supplied Alexander in action on the rugby field.

In a statement, Keenan's parents Ann Pierik and Iain Alexander thanked emergency services who helped their son.

"We would like to thank the amazing first responders from the Thames community who were right there to support Keenan on the rugby field," they said.

"This initial expertise was so crucial and we are so very grateful to these special people. Also, we have been humbled by the incredible support from the community of Thames and the New Zealand Rugby Foundation. We can't thank them enough."

The family requested privacy.

Rugby Foundation chief executive Lisa Kingi-Bon said last month's game was like any other First XV match — competitive and physical.

"Keenan was tackled by his opposite number in the first 15 minutes of play," she said.

"It was not a high tackle, just a normal tackle, in a normal game."

Within 45 minutes he was flown to Middlemore Hospital where he underwent surgery. Despite the intensive medical care, the damage had already been done.

"At the moment he has no movement from the waste down," Kingi-Bon said.

"That is the reality of it at this stage. We never say never, we always have hope."

Since the injury, Alexander had spent three weeks in Middlemore before being transferred to the Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit where he will face two to three months of rehabilitation.

This week he will meet with a team of 12 medical professionals including doctors and psychologists will map out a plan for his recovery.

"He is doing as well as can be expected," King-Bon said.

Since 2011, there have been nine players who have suffered catastrophic injuries to their spinal chords as a result of rugby. Seven of the nine were under the age of 21.

Four of the nine had since recovered the ability to walk.

NZ Rugby Foundation provides life-long support for players who suffer serious injuries during rugby injuries, which includes funding and emotional support for the players and their families.

"We are the hammock that the player and his family, friends and community fall into. It's hour by hour, day by day, then week by week," said Kingi-Bon.

"The type of support we provide includes services such as legal assistance with trusts, deeds, wills and advocacy matters, personal counselling, education, sports and arts, home and garden maintenance, business start-up assistance, technology, and group activities."

Thames High School principal Dave Sim said the community and school had also united to help support Alexander.

"Keenan is a wonderful, strong and determined young man and the school is right behind him and his family as he prepares for intensive rehabilitation," he said.

Principal of Paeroa College Doug Black said the school's team were unaware how severe the injury was when Alexander failed to get up.



"When the incident happened none of us knew how serious it was, although the game was immediately suspended," he said.



"We only discovered later. As I understand it, when the incident occurred the game was moved form the field where Keenan was unwell. It was moved to another field and the game continued."



Counselling had been offered to the players who, Black said, were coping fine.



"I am not sure if any of them have taken it up."

Figures released by ACC show the top three injuries as a result of playing rugby are soft tissue injuries, fractures and dislocations and infected or non infected lacerations or wounds.

Last year ACC paid out $76,555,936 to players who had been hurt on the field.

Out of 150,000 registered rugby players in the country, about two end up in a spinal ward each year.

This is alongside the other 150 New Zealanders who are admitted to spinal rehabilitation units in Christchurch and Auckland with other non-rugby related injuries.

New Zealand Rugby along with the New Zealand Rugby Foundation provide insurance for all amateur rugby players in New Zealand who suffer serious rugby related injuries for life.

- Sunday Star Times