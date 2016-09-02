Nonu a £1m target

Ma'a Nonu on Bristol's radar as billionaire backer Steve Lansdown prepares to open chequebook

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks double World Cup winner Ma'a Nonu in try-scoring form for Toulon.

British billionaire Steve Lansdown believes the English Premiership is ready for it's first million-pound player and he's keen on getting Ma'a Nonu to his Bristol club.

Newly promoted Bristol are about to open their top-flight campaign and backer Lansdown has huge ambitions.

He is seen as the new power-broker in the game there and looks set to shake up the scene, seeing rugby as entertainment as much as sport.

"The market is dictating these glamour signings. I'm sure the first million-pound player isn't that far away," Lansdown, who made his fortune in financial services, told the Daily Mail.

"If I attract 27,000 to watch my team on a regular basis, I should be able to reinvest in the squad. Of course, we'd like to attract someone like Ma'a Nonu.

"The ambition is to get the best possible players on our pitch. I'd like to develop them ourselves (but) every now and then you supplement them."

Nonu joined European giants Toulon after helping the All Blacks win back-to-back World Cups last year.

The French scene has overtaken England for star power up north with the massive wages on offer in the Top 14 attracting other All Blacks like Dan Carter at Racing 92 in Paris.

Lansdown, who has 20 years of board experience with Bristol City Football Club, wants to change that and even feels rugby can make inroads into the round-ball game.

"The international game has far greater influence in rugby ... football is so far ahead in monetary terms but rugby is creeping that way with the expectations of players and agents. TV money is going up and agents are demanding longer contracts which develops a transfer market.

"When you see Manchester United paying £89m for Paul Pogba, you realise there's a long way to go, but it could still go that way.'

​Bristol have former Hurricanes flanker Jack Lam as their captain and there is clearly some pressure to perform when a man like Lansdown is handing out the cash.

Promoted teams have a history of struggles but that simply motivates Lansdown.

"I believe there's nothing you can't achieve," he told the Daily Mail.

"Do we expect to compete at the top end of the division this year? No, but we expect to work towards it.

"People ask if we can win the European Cup. Yes, we can. There's a lot to happen before then but we're aiming for the top. Could we do something special next year? Who knows? Maybe we'll do a lot better than we anticipate."

Bristol are away to London outfit Harlequins in their first round match on Sunday (NZ time).

