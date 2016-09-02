Dagg wins battle of 'Izzies'

Israel Dagg wins battle of the 'Izzies' to continue All Blacks' trans-Tasman supremacy

GLOBAL TENS Dagg and Folau do battle in Brisbane Tens challenge.

It appears the All Blacks' dominance over the Wallabies extends to more than just rugby - as Israel Dagg showed at an event to promote the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens.

Having both singed on as playing ambassadors for the event, which takes place on February 11-12 next year, Dagg and Folau did battle in the 'Ten Minute Challenge' at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Friday, where the trans-Tasman rivals were pitted against each other in five different sporting disciplines.

The pair tested their skills in golf rugby, football, Aussies rules, American football and ten pin bowling and - just like the All Blacks were in the two recent Bledisloe Cup blow-outs - Dagg was far too good for his Aussie counterpart, winning 4-0.

CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES Israel Dagg was too good for Israel Folau in a sporting challenge to promote the Brisbane Global Tens.

It was all in good fun, even if tge scoreline resulted in an all too familiar feeling for Folau.

"We've had lots of laughs this morning, testing ourselves across different sports but as professional athletes there's always a little competitive edge there," the Wallabies fullback said.

"The Brisbane Global Tens will be no different - when the whistle blows, we'll both want to win that trophy for our club and start the 2017 season off on the front foot."

All 10 Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby franchises - plus French glamour club Toulon, Japanese powerhouse Panasonic Wild Knights, South Africa's Blue Bulls and the Samoan national team - will compete in the two-day tournament, which is set to be a fixture on the rugby calendar for the next four seasons.

- Stuff