Dagg wins battle of 'Izzies'

Israel Dagg wins battle of the 'Izzies' to continue All Blacks' trans-Tasman supremacy
It appears the All Blacks' dominance over the Wallabies extends to more than just rugby - as Israel Dagg showed at an event to promote the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens.
Having both singed on as playing ambassadors for the event, which takes place on February 11-12 next year, Dagg and Folau did battle in the 'Ten Minute Challenge' at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Friday, where the trans-Tasman rivals were pitted against each other in five different sporting disciplines.
The pair tested their skills in golf rugby, football, Aussies rules, American football and ten pin bowling and - just like the All Blacks were in the two recent Bledisloe Cup blow-outs - Dagg was far too good for his Aussie counterpart, winning 4-0.
It was all in good fun, even if tge scoreline resulted in an all too familiar feeling for Folau.
READ MORE:
* Bledisloe 'not 'tiddlywinks'
* Franks decision 'inconsistent'
* Nonu a £1m target
"We've had lots of laughs this morning, testing ourselves across different sports but as professional athletes there's always a little competitive edge there," the Wallabies fullback said.
"The Brisbane Global Tens will be no different - when the whistle blows, we'll both want to win that trophy for our club and start the 2017 season off on the front foot."
Look who is at @suncorpstadium SuncorpStadium today getting behind #BrisbaneTens. #RugbyHeaven #thisisqueensland pic.twitter.com/aC818HO7Ik— Brisbane Global Tens (@BrisbaneTens) September 2, 2016
All 10 Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby franchises - plus French glamour club Toulon, Japanese powerhouse Panasonic Wild Knights, South Africa's Blue Bulls and the Samoan national team - will compete in the two-day tournament, which is set to be a fixture on the rugby calendar for the next four seasons.
- Stuff