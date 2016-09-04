Dan Carter leaps to aid of elderly French woman by carrying her groceries home

New Zealand rugby star Dan Carter is full of good deeds.
As of the rugby world didn't already have enough reasons to have fallen in love with former All Blacks star Dan Carter, they've got another one.

Carter's good deeds are coming on and off the rugby pitch in France, and are extending to helping elderly women to carry their groceries home.

The Racing Metro star, who retired from international rugby after playing a starring role in the All Blacks' 2015 Rugby World Cup win, was snapped by his wife, former Black Sticks hockey player Honor, while carrying out the good deed.

But Dan Carter seemed to suggest he was just following orders.

Nevertheless, it sparked a flurry of tweets on social media, including some banter with British media personality Piers Morgan, who asked if Carter drop-kicked them once he got 22m out from the front door?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

