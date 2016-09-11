How New Zealand Rugby Foundation cares for its broken players

Cody Everson was paralysed in a rugby game playing for Shirley Boys' High School in 2011.

In Cody Everson's dreams he can walk, run and jump. When he wakes up, reality comes rushing back like a crushing blow.

In 2011, the then 15-year-old was tackled to the ground in a game of footy which changed his life forever.

"When I got tackled I had pins and needles from my forehead to my toes. I was trying to get up but it wasn't happening," Everson said.

Cody Everson was paralysed in a rugby game playing for Shirley Boys' High School in 2011.

"I was right in the ruck, I was getting stood on and I couldn't feel properly. I was trying to scream for help but nothing was coming out.

"That is when one of our managers saw something in my eyes and knew something was wrong." ​

The look in Everson's eyes was pain from an injury which would leave him facing a lifetime in a wheelchair.

Since 2011, nine men have seriously injured their spinal cord playing rugby. Seven of the nine were under the age of 21.

Only four have since recovered the ability to walk.

Last month, 17-year-old Keenan Alexander from Thames suffered the same ill-fate as Everson after being tackled in a First XV semi-final.

He is now living with the prospect of never being able to walk again.

STEPPING UP:

Before Keenan Alexander had been airlifted off the pitch, Lisa Kingi-Bon's phone had begun to ring.

The chief executive of NZ Rugby Foundation, Kingi-Bon swings into action the moment a player hits and ground and doesn't get back up.

The little-known foundation provides life-long support for players who suffer serious injuries due to rugby. This includes funding and emotional support for the players and their families.

"My job is to make that person's life, and their families, as easy as possible," she says.

Keenan Alexander received a visit from forme All Blacks Keven Mealamu (right) and Anthony Boric (left).

Since it was established in 1986, the foundation has supported 103 people who have been severely injured and continues to partner with the majority of them.

They range in age from 17 to 71, with the longest standing injury sustained 50 years ago.

Despite seeing the risks rugby dishes out, Kingi-Bon is still a fervent supporter of the game.

More than that, she strongly believes it is safe.

"When something happens I am able to look at a mother and say, 'Rugby has done everything to keep your kid safe'."

"I do believe rugby is doing that."

She doesn't get caught up in the emotion of the injury, and often players don't either. As she says, they get "busy living".

"It would be assumptive for me to try to imagine what it would be like to be injured. I have got no clue."

"There is this thing inside of us called the strength of the human spirit. We don't even know how strong we are until we have to be."

One of the largest roles the foundation has for players is helping them with their insurance payouts.

Trustee Bryan Williams, chief executive Lisa Kingi-Bon, and Sir Peter Leitch.

The New Zealand Rugby Union provides insurance for all amateur rugby players who suffer serious rugby related injuries for life.

The amount given to a player depends on the severity of the injury. Any person who suffers the loss of a two limbs or paralysis is paid out up to $150,000.

"What we do is facilitate the pay out. We don't just give the kid a $150,000. We make sure they have trustees who are sensible people," Kingi-Bon says.

Beyond the insurance, the foundation also works to make life as simple as possible for the men. Last year they gave out more than $330,000 in extra support for injured players.

Whether it is study, sport or housing, the foundation is usually able to fill the gap where ACC or the union can't.

"Whatever their interest is, whatever blows their hair back, we will try to help them."

"We work very closely with ACC to ensure we do not cover off what ACC does. ACC is pretty damned comprehensive. If this happens in Australia you are pretty stuffed, compared to here."

LEAPS AND BOUNDS

It wasn't always like this. When Grant Sharman was injured in 1977, there was no foundation to step in and soften the blow.

His spinal injury left him a quadriplegic with a life expectancy of 10 years. Sharman is not the only person who was injured in an era where there was little support.

There are four players other players who were injured before the creation of ACC who rely heavily on the support the foundation gives them.

There are also 56 players, like Sharman, who were injured prior to the Rugby Union's insurance policy, and who require more support than others.

Grant Sharman doesn't blame rugby: "It is just like when people have a car accident. It's not the car's fault." Photo: DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ

"The foundation is there to make sure despite a rugby injury, which is pretty damned sad, that we have the potential to live our life. If the foundation is able to assist, they are in boots and all.

"Just recently I played wheelchair rugby, so the foundation bought a rugby chair for me. I have taken up shooting, so they have supported me with that, with some travel and a target.

"I sometimes think, 'Oh no, I won't ask and they say, na, we will help'.

"I always say to people, for god's sake, if you are going to break your neck do it playing rugby."

When the foundation was set up in 1986 by the late Kel Tremain, Sharman remembers they were faced with the difficult task of tackling a thorny issue.

"In the early days, there was some angst from the rugby union over some of the injured players. It was New Zealand's national game and yet there were these terrible injuries. How do you reconcile the two? It didn't look good."

The foundation, along with ACC and New Zealand Rugby Union have since poured countless dollars and hours into educating the rugby community on how to play the game safely.

Most injuries just come down to unlucky moments, Sharman says.

"It is just like when people have a car accident. It's not the car's fault. It all comes down to individual responsibility. Apart from not winning the game, which I was quite annoyed about, I never did get angry towards rugby. It was my own fault.

"It was one of those key moments in a young boy's career. A ruck formed in front of our goal post, I decided I could go in and get the ball. I dived in and that was it."

'DON'T BLAME RUGBY'

The absurdity of a spinal injury isn't lost on Ben Larson.

"When I was in hospital there was a guy who had been in a La-Z-Boy who rocked too hard and fell backwards.

"Comparatively to other things, rugby is quite safe."

Ben Larson was injured in 1999 while playing in a friendly match. Photo: JOHN HAWKINS/FAIRFAX NZ

In 1999, while playing in a friendly match, Larson dislocated his neck between his cervical vertebrae 4 and 5 leaving him paralysed from the head down.

He still has down days, but reckons his quality of life is better than most in his situation.

He credits the foundation for helping fund him living in two purpose-built flats, partially paying for his studies and giving his family a support network.

"They have given me lots of help, lots of assistance. Without them, it would have been a far greater struggle. They make you feel like someone gives a shit, that they care about you and what your family has got to go through.

"I have got a good life, which is supported by the foundation. I get pissed off sometimes. A lot of people do. I need help to go to the toilet and the shower. A lot of people wake up pissed off, but you come right. I have got a good quality of life for my situation."

Last year, ACC paid out $76.5 million to players who had been hurt on the field. The top three injuries as a result of playing rugby are soft tissue injuries, fractures and dislocations and infected or non infected lacerations or wounds.

Of 150,000 registered rugby players in the country, only about two end up in a spinal ward each year.

This is alongside another 150 New Zealanders who are admitted to spinal rehabilitation units in Christchurch and Auckland with non-rugby related injuries.

Being there for those one or two is what the foundation is there for, Kingi-Bon says.

"We represent the rugby family. We are very specialist in what we do. We are the comfort and support for the family. That looks different for every situation, because every family reacts differently.

"Rugby people are beautiful people."

STANDING UP AGAIN

Bryce Clapham broke his neck in 2009 after he grabbed the ball in a ruck during a club rugby game - his hands stayed on the ball, but the rest of his body was pulled away from him.

"My head stayed on the ground, but my body kept moving," he said.

"There was a real excruciating pain in between my shoulder blades. I heard it go as well, the sound of the vertebrae dislocating. It was like a raincoat opening - pop, pop, pop."

Bryce and Michelle Clapham at North Shore Hospital shortly after he was injured in 2009.

But his mind was not on his pain - his wife Michelle was 38 weeks pregnant with their first child and she was standing on the sidelines.

"I realised it was pretty bad because I couldn't move my legs, but to be honest my biggest worry was Michelle on the sidelines watching. I was worried if she went into shock she'd start having the baby."

Clapham was taken to hospital, and the long road to recovery started. The foundation was there from the start, he says, but for him and his wife it was the "little things" they did which helped them the most.

"They were there from the beginning, within the first day they arrived. That was the first time I'd heard about them," he says.

"It was the smaller things that counted most for us, the moral support. One board member's wife would take Michelle out for cups of tea, they paid for her accommodation so she didn't have to travel from Te Kauwhata to Auckland."

Bryce Clapham is back on his feet, and back on the field.

They also helped the couple prepare for their first child by buying the "basics like baby blankets, wraps, all those little things that were necessary but that we hadn't gotten around to."

Clapham, whose did not suffer a complete dislocation, is back on his feet and has had to learn how to walk again. But he says the road to recovery was a long one and he is still classified as a tetraplegic.

The deputy principal of Rototuna Junior High School says among other health issues, he still has a limp and partial paralysis down the right hand side of his body.

"I had to learn the basics of walking again. It was one foot in front of the other," he says.

NEW DREAM

Life will never be the same for many of these men. Now, 21, Cody Everson has created a life for himself. He is dreaming new dreams, ones where his wheels are factored in.

Last year he travelled the world with the Wheel Blacks, this year he is going to do some study. He also lives in a house he bought with his insurance money.

Cody Everson says despite his injuries, "there is always light at the end of the tunnel". Photo: JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ

Life is great, according to Everson, because "there is always a light at the end of the tunnel".

"I have slowly come to terms with not being able to walk. I have a good group of friends and family who don't let me get down about it. I have youth on my side, being youngs helps.

"Sometimes I will wake up and the natural thing is to jump up and then it is like, shoot I can't walk. It is a crap thing to happen, I don't wish it upon anyone.

"But if I need or want anything I can just ask the foundation. If they can make it happen, they make it happen."

- Sunday Star Times