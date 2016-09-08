Bosses blamed for Chiefs culture

Calls for independent inquiry of Chiefs stripper scandal

Former Waikato rugby captain and Junior All Black Paul Anderson says there needs to be a change in culture and an apology.

Pressure is not only mounting for an independent inquiry into the Chiefs' Mad Monday celebrations but also for a review of team management.

A former Waikato rugby captain is one of those making that demand, as is a prominent sport psychologist, along with women's rights campaigner Louise Nicholas, two MPs and others dissatisfied with the in-house inquiry by the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Dr Paul Anderson captained the Mooloos against the Lions in 1977, played in the Junior All Blacks, and then went to South Africa to study for his medical degree and continued to play there. The surgeon, who now practises in Ohope, is appalled by the scandal that has unfolded around the Waikato-based Super Rugby team.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman said the stripper's "standing in the community and culpability is not beyond reproach."

In July, the Chiefs celebrated the end of their season at the Okoroire Hot Pools, near Matamata. The team hired a stripper as entertainment. The stripper, professionally named Scarlette, alleges she was sexually assaulted by the team during her appearance there.

The NZRU on Wednesday announced an investigation into the incident conducted by its in-house counsel found there was no misconduct, but sanctioned the entire team.

The investigation has been widely criticised as a whitewash and an example of an antiquated, anti-woman culture perpetuated from the very top.

Furthermore, the Chiefs' chief executive, Andrew Flexman faced a backlash after saying, when the news broke in July, the stripper's "standing in the community and culpability is not beyond reproach."

Anderson says such behaviour would not have occurred during his rugby days, and he puts the onus clearly on team management.

"We all had wild instincts when we were young. We got up to mischief. But we had a very strong senior manager who would pull us into line and make sure no boundaries were crossed.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ. Labour MP Poto Williams said the NZRU "left the door open" for future misbehaviour by not taking a stronger stance against the Chiefs.

"This is not the traditional Waikato behaviour.

"Someone has to stand up and speak, because this is important."

Anderson wants an independent inquiry - with women on the panel - and is also putting up his hand to apologise to the stripper at the centre of the scandal on behalf of all of rugby.

"I think it's a total failure of the executive that it hasn't been done yet."

Anderson says saying sorry to Scarlette is the first thing that should have happened and no one has done it yet.

"I will go and apologise in person if she wants it. I will apologise with any other player, past and present, who is disappointed she hasn't been apologised to," Anderson says.

Scarlette has not responded to multiple phone messages.

It was obvious that Scarlette was not treated as though she had equal rights in the process, Anderson said.

Instead, Anderson thought it seemed to be an exercise by the NZRU in trying to forget.

"Women need to be treated as though it's the 21st century, not the 20th or the 19th."

The lack of transparency and accountability in the NZRU review meant there was no guarantee that this would not happen again, he said.

"One was hoping there would be a better outcome. It was a great opportunity to address how men treated women, but it was missed."

The behaviour of the players reflects directly on the management, he said.

"I believe this is the second incident which goes to suggest nothing was done the first time," Anderson said, referring to the allegation from a second stripper who said she had performed for the Chiefs and been similarly mistreated in 2015.

Sports pyschologist Karen Nimmo, who has worked with such sportsmen as troubled cricketer Jesse Ryder, agreed with Anderson.

A culture change was needed in rugby and that meant giving women a voice.

She said the in-house review was disappointing.

"We learnt nothing from the investigation because it wasn't a transparent process," Nimmo said.

"There was an unnamed investigator, unnamed witnesses interviewed and unnamed players. That also pointed the finger at players that weren't at the event."

Nimmo expressed concern there was a possibility that no women had been involved in the process.

"If this issue was investigated by a man, what's that about, just one man? How is the woman's perspective actually heard and understood?

"This woman Scarlette, she was always going to end up in this position because who is going to believe one woman against a bunch of guys? And there was no one there to corroborate or support her story."

The players are effectively off the hook.

"There's no direct accountability at all. The only consequence is a stern letter sent to everybody."

Organisational culture is set at the top, Nimmo said.

"I totally think that setting the culture and leadership, doing the right thing, comes from the top."

Nimmo did believe that the NZRU was taking steps in the right direction with the new unit called respect and responsibility.

Its purpose was to deal with consent, sexual assault and prevention of violence.

She hoped it would address the gender imbalance in the organisation.

"They need to hire somebody really good and it needs to be a woman. Men cannot understand consent issues the way a woman can and it's time the rugby union got some gender balance and some women's voices into their hierarchy because this is not acceptable."

There is no women on either the Chiefs board or that of the NZRU.

"This is an issue that concerns women and it's time this degrading behaviour in men's sport stopped."

On Thursday, Labour sexual violence spokeswoman Poto Williams said the NZRU "left the door open" for future misbehaviour by not taking a stronger stance against the Chiefs. And Green Party women's affairs spokeswoman Jan Logie said the results of the inquiry were "deeply disappointing".

"They've set up a process that you could describe as bogus and at the end of it said that this woman has misrepresented the situation, which is again putting her in a really terrible situation.

"Not only have they missed the opportunity to apologise to this woman who was treated badly ... but they've also gone public and kind of made it worse."

Also on Thursday, Minister for Women Louise Upston said she had no comment on the case, saying it is "entirely a matter" for the rugby organisation.

