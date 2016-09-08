Chiefs scandal: The questions that need to be answered

RNZ New Zealand Rugby is defending the robustness of its investigation into the Chief strippers' claims of abuse.

Usually inquiries set out to clear the water and inform. The NZ Rugby inquiry into the Chiefs' end of year function where a stripper alleged she was mistreated has left as many questions as answers.

11 things we know about the Chiefs inquiry:

1. It was conducted by an unnamed lawyer who works for NZR.

Maarten Holl 07092016 News Photo: Maarten Holl. Sports / News. NZ Rugby Union HQ. press conference. Chiefs Stripper findings released. Andrew Flexman Chiefs CEO

2. Nine "independent" witnesses talked to were not named.

3. Two dozen Chiefs players at the "stripper" event were not named.

4. Scarlette the stripper, who attended the event on her own, was the last person interviewed.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT NZRU CEO Steve Tew fronted at a press conference to reveal the findings of the Chiefs investigation.

5. The report "strongly supported a finding that alleged sexual assault" Scarlette complained of did not take place "as reported in the media".

6. There were discrepancies between the accounts of two strippers, players and the unnamed witnesses. These could not be reconciled.

7. The "independent" witnesses said the players were raucous, but did not crowd around the stripper or expose themselves.

Maarten Holl Chiefs coach Dave Rennie and the team will have to work hard to rebuild their community standing after the stripper scandal.

8. All Chiefs players have had letters containing formal cautions; even 16 players who weren't there.

9. All NZR professional teams will now arrange protocols around end-of-year functions to minimise the risk to reputations of "players, employers and the game".

10. Chiefs players have apologised to supporters, sponsors, work colleagues at the Chiefs club, the Chiefs, NZR and "wish to" apologise to the strippers.

11. No complaint was laid with police, who are not investigating.

READ MORE:

* We're all tarnished, Rennie says

* Sponsors cut ties to Chiefs

* Mad Monday stripper alleges Chiefs foul play

* Chiefs stripper scandal inquiry widens

* 'Scarlette' dropped for breach of Strippers R Us rules

And 13 things we still don't know:

1. What actually happened at Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel?

2. Why was Scarlette interviewed last, when common procedure is to interview the alleged victim first, so her statement can be tested?

3. Was video of the incident available; the hotel is said to have CCTV in some areas?

4. Were there photos, cellphone footage available? What did that show?

5. Whether the "independent witnesses" were employees of the hotel, which was paid to host the function

6. Who were the players involved, were some more culpable than others?

7. Who were the players not at the function - are they angry to be implicated?

9. Did any player refuse to attend, due to the prospect of a stripper being there?

10. Who organised the stripper?

11. What allegedly happened in a 2015 incident, involving a different stripper who has alleged similar misbehaviour?

12. Why are there no women on the Chiefs board?

13. Will Chiefs boss Andrew Flexman resign over the incident?

- Stuff