Nonu in Team NZ crash

Smashing time for Ma'a Nonu aboard Team New Zealand's racing boat

EmTeamNZ Ma'a Nonu gets onboard the AC45 with Emirates Team NZ

All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu got more than he bargained for when he joined Team New Zealand on board the AC45 racing boat for a training day at the America's Cup world series in France.

In typical Nonu style it was a sail with plenty of impact.

The breeze was up around 18- 22 knots and Team New Zealand were straight up onto the foils flying downwind at over 30 knots in Toulon.

HAMISH HOOPER/ EMIRATES TEAM NZ All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu was all smiles ahead of his ride on Team New Zealand's America's Cup world series catamaran in Toulon.

"I was really excited to get on the boat, when it started to take off up on its foils I was like a kid in a candy store trying to hide my smile" said Nonu.

READ MORE:

* Burling, Tuke make quick adjustment

* Injured Spithill to miss Toulon

* Coutts: Cup never been this close

Nonu. who plays rugby for the local Toulon rugby team, had a white-knuckle ride downwind before coming to an abrupt halt.

"It was going really fast, but it came to a halt and it crashed to the water, but the boys were pretty calm and came over to see if I was OK," he said.

The crash resulted in some damage which ended Nonu's ride and the team's training session on the water for the day.

"It was fantastic for the boys to have Ma'a join the team for the day, a really special day for everybody." said skipper Glenn Ashby.

"He is an exceptionally talented New Zealander. I think he was quite happy to go for a spin, but unfortunately we had a bit of wing damage fairly early on in our training session, but he certainly had enough of a ride to get fully soaked and he had a great time."

"The boys have been really welcoming and that's good about Kiwis enjoying each others company," Nonu said.

"It's great they are here in Toulon where I am staying at the moment, all the best to Team New Zealand."

The Team New Zealand shore crew will have the repaired wing ready for the official practice races ahead of the crucial racing over the weekend in Toulon.

Team New Zealand have ground to make up after dropping to third on the table behind Ben Ainslie Racing (GB) and Oracle Team USA.

- Stuff