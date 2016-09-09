Rugby culture in spotlight

Chiefs stripper scandal: NZ Rugby developing player responsibility programme

MAARTEN HOLL/ FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman is "committed" to a new New Zealand Rugby programme aimed at helping players to improve relationships with women.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is developing a new "respect and responsibility" programme which will cover off sexual assault, consent, dating and domestic violence.

The organisation has been heavily scrutinised for its handling of the Chiefs' Mad Monday festivities which ended in allegations of ill-treatment of a stripper hired to perform for players.

Scarlette claimed gravel was thrown at her, that she was the subject of obscene chants, and was touched inappropriately several times despite asking the players to stop.

AAP New Zealand Rugby boss, Steve Tew, claimed the blanket warning issued to the Chiefs squad was a sufficient penalty for their actions on Mad Monday.

Police have, today, said they will re-interview Scarlette to establish whether there was a case to answer.

READ MORE:

* NZ Rugby on Chiefs scandal: We got it wrong

* Review signalled as ex-captain offers apology

* Chiefs are 'damaged goods' team businesses will likely avoid

* An open letter to NZ rugby

RADIO NEW ZEALAND As New Zealand Rugby admits it didn't handle the Chiefs stripper scandal well, we are finally able to broadcast more details of what the stripper said happened when she performed at their end of season party.

At a press conference on Wednesday, NZR announced it had issued each member of the Chiefs' playing squad with a formal warning following last month's incident near Matamata.

However, the decision has been widely criticised by a number of high-profile New Zealanders for failing to hold individual players to account.

The independence of NZR's general counsel - who recommended the penalty - has also been called into question.

TVNZ Equal Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue says she was horrified to hear about the case.

Scarlette has criticised the players for the "pack mentality" they displayed during the infamous event at Okoroire Hot Springs.

Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman, cut a desolate figure when fronting the media in Wellington, but vowed to support the new initiative due to be rolled out nationally "very, very soon".

"Part of that will be focussing on issues involving things like handling of alcohol, handling the way in which we interact with females amongst other things. We're really committed to that programme," Flexman said.

The job advertisement said the new project manager role would involve "raising awareness and education young rugby players, their clubs, schools and families on domestic/dating violence, sexual assault, consent and bystander responsibility."

Flexman conceded last month's incident showed player decision-making was poor.

"We do a lot of work during the course of the season on leadership and making sure guys are prepared to lead in volatile situations and that's probably what's most disappointing about this. That, in a high pressure situation, a volatile situation, that we didn't have guys standing up."

One of the aims of the "high-paying job" would also include "providing education, strategies and skills for players and their families to engage in respectful and healthy relationships."

The position would also focus on positively shifting attitudes and behaviour, developing strategies and running focus groups.

Flexman admitted the Chiefs stripper scandal has raised questions about players' decision-making and treatment of relationships with women.

"I think there's a number of things that need to be looked at in that area. We do spend a lot of time on educational programmes to promote good behaviour and making sound decisions."

Flexman was working on strategies to help repair the Chiefs' tarnished reputation.

"We haven't finalised exactly what that looks like yet, but moving forward, we will be making sure that we restore the standing of the club."

- Stuff