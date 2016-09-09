Live: NZ Rugby Players' Association head Rob Nichol talks

NZ Rugby Players' Association head Rob Nichol
MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ

NZ Rugby Players' Association head Rob Nichol

NZ Rugby Players' Association head Rob Nichol talks in the aftermath of the Chiefs stripper scandal.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

Devoy's shocked reaction

Live: Players' union boss talks

Lions won't spy on ABs

Nonu in Team NZ crash

Izzy moving? No chance: Cheika

NZ Rugby: We got it wrong video

Franks incident under microscope

Gatland decision 'makes sense'

Recap: Taranaki v Southland

Apology offer as Chiefs announce review

Taranaki win in tough night

Mission Impossible for Gatland?

ABs to control tempers video

Tough break for Drummond

Key takes ribbing over Sevens

Ad Feedback
special offers