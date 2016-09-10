Taiaha rugby trophy presented

Hamilton City accepts taiaha for British and Irish Lions tour

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Hamilton Mayor Julie Hardaker receives the trophy taiaha for the winner of the Chiefs match with Lions in 2017 from NZ Rugby Union executive officer Steve Tew.

Hamilton City has officially accepted the taiaha which will be played for by the Chiefs and the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

The trophy is one of seven commissioned for next year's series.



The Chiefs and Lions will play on June 20th at Waikato Stadium.

The trophy - a traditional taiaha - was presented by New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew on Friday. He said it was special to have a trophy of such significant meaning to New Zealand and every region will be keen to retain it.

DANICA MACLEAN/FAIRFAX NZ The trophy accepted by Hamilton City Council is similar to this one, which Whangarei mayor Sheryl Mai hold. Her city was presented with a taiaha trophy on September 5.

"It's a dual challenge that this presents. It's a trophy for the team who is able to be successful on the night, but also it's a challenge to the community to open their arms as they have done previously to be great hosts. We saw it in 2005 and in 2011. The Waikato, Hamilton and the Chiefs region are very good at it, Tew said.

There will be extra interest in the game, since former Waikato representative turned coach Warren Gatland leads the Lions once again.

Hamilton Mayor Julie Hardaker said at the gifting that it's a great occasion when the Lions tour, since it only happens every 12 years.

"We now have something that can create a legacy and something to play for and nothing excites fans as much as a trophy to play for.

"It's more than just rugby. Major sporting events are more than just the game.

"They also bring financial and commercial benefits. It's about the community coming together.

"The feeling of pride and loyalty to New Zealand and what it means to be part of a New Zealand community really comes through," Hardaker said.

