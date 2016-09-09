What happened with police investigation into Chiefs stripper scandal?

RNZ Dame Susan Devoy says the Chiefs scandal shows a major culture shift is needed and calls for a new, independent inquiry into the stripper incident.

An in-house investigation into sexual assault allegations at the centre of the Chiefs stripper saga has come up short, but what about a criminal investigation?

Stripper Scarlette was hired by the Waikato team for post-season "Mad Monday" events at the Okoroire hot pools, where she says the drunk players threw alcohol and gravel at her, as well as touching her private parts and shouting obscene chants as they crowded around her.

NZ Rugby says its general counsel spoke to Scarlette, along with nine independent witnesses, as part of the investigation but the players refuted the claims and they were not substantiated.

MARK TAYLOR/ FAIRFAX NZ The internal investigation didn't end in accountability but will police lay charges over the Chiefs stripper scandal? Not yet, it seems.

All Chiefs players received a formal caution. No one was singled out and no one lost their job.

NZ Rugby boss Steve Tew has admitted they dropped the ball, and a review of how the whole saga was handled was due to commence shortly.

TVNZ Equal Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue says she was horrified to hear about the case.

So while the internal investigation has failed to hold anyone personally accountable, there's still the potential for police to press criminal charges.

This hasn't happened so far, so we asked police why.

Who did they talk to as part of their investigations? And what's stopped them from laying charges thus far?

A police spokesperson said police reached out to the woman on two occasions.

"However based on those discussions, which included consideration of her wishes and the information that was available to us, Police at the time were not able to take the matter further."

Police said she was offered further information and support at the time but indicated she did not want to take the matter further.

Scarlette says she has had negative experiences with police in the past.

But police refused to go into further detail about their discussions: "It would not be appropriate to discuss the content of any conversations Police has had with the woman, which remains a matter between her and Police."

Scarlette has since told media she doesn't want the matter investigated by any other agency and she wants to be left alone.

It's important to note that in New Zealand, police do not need a victim's consent to lay criminal charges, they just need sufficient evidence the law has been broken.

So was it a case of police not having enough evidence to back up these allegations and lay charges?

A police spokesman said they've considered a range of information as part of their inquiries following the concerns raised by Scarlette.

Details surrounding exactly what the players allegedly subjected Scarlette to have been in the public sphere for more than a month now.

But a radio interview with Scarlette - carried out last month - was aired on Friday, alongside reaction from Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

This brought the specifics of the allegations again to the forefront and we asked police if that made any difference to their investigations.

"In light of her comments today in the media, Police will again be reaching out to her to ensure she has every opportunity to speak to Police and consider the options available," a spokesman said.

"Police will take her wishes into account when deciding how to proceed."

So there is still the possibility of criminal charges being laid but as yet, police don't have what they need in order to hold anyone to account.

"We stress that in considering any allegation, and separate from what may be reported in the media, Police must objectively and carefully assess the facts and substantiate any information which may be provided before considering any further steps," the spokesman said.

Police are also aware of a second incident said to have occurred in 2015 and are continuing to make efforts to speak to the woman concerned.

The incident refers to the team's 2015 "Mad Monday" events, which were also looked at as part of the in-house investigation.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone with information on either incident and ask them to contact Bay of Plenty Police.

