Live: Australia v South Africa - Round Three in the Rugby Championship

Can the Wallabies come back from their battering at the hands of the All Blacks?
MARTIN HUNTER / GETTY IMAGES

Can the Wallabies come back from their battering at the hands of the All Blacks?

The Wallabies try to bounce back from two consecutive defeats against South Africa.

PLAY-BY-PLAY
Follow the action live

STATS AND SCORECARD
Summarise and compare

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

Barrett out of this world

ABs blow away Pumas video

Live: Australia v South Africa

All Blacks player ratings

ABs overcome adversity

Recap: All Blacks v Pumas

Otago beat Tasman in Dunedin

Wanganui squeeze past South Canterbury

Harbour see off Manawatu

Minister won't talk, but tweets video

Chiefs scandal: 5 things to win fans back video

Schmidt to stay with Ireland?

What it's like reffing the All Blacks

Heartland top of table clash

Five test match talking points video

Ad Feedback
special offers