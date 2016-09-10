Minister won't talk - tweets

Women's Minister tweets statement about sexual violence

supplied Women's Minister, Louise Upston, has so far declined to comment on the scandal, saying it was a matter for the rugby organisation.

The Women's Minister Louise Upston appears to have broken her silence over the Chief's scandal involving allegations of sexual assault against a stripper - by tweeting about it.

The Minister tweeted on Friday "this is an issue not limited to sport, it is pervasive throughout New Zealand in all walks of life".

The New Zealand Rugby Union has come under fire for its response to the allegations of sexual misconduct at a 'Mad Monday' party held by the Chiefs rugby team in August.

NZ Rugby at a press conference to reveal the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

The team hired a dancer, named Scarlette, who revealed she had been groped, assaulted, had gravel thrown at her and been chanted at by players she said were intoxicated and had a "pack mentality".

However an internal investigation concluded with no punishments beyond a formal caution handed out to players, after claims were found to be unsubstantiated.

That report prompted an open letter to the Union, signed by female representatives of the Human Rights Commission, National Council of Women, the Race Relations Comissioner and survivors of sexual assault, as well as MPs from across the political spectrum.

Louise Upston, the Women's Minister, did not sign the letter and has refused requests for comment on the incident.

Her tweeted statement appears to be her only comment on the matter, concluding that until men treat women equally and respectfully, we will continue to have high levels of family and sexual violence.

The Minister has been approached for comment.

- Stuff