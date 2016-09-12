Councillor defends Chiefs players

Bay of Plenty councillor Margaret Murray-Benge defends Chiefs players

A local body councillor is defending the players at the centre of the Chiefs stripper scandal.

Western Bay of Plenty councillor and former Christchurch City Councillor Margaret Murray-Benge posted on her Facebook page that she felt sorry for the players who allegedly hired a stripper then touched her without her consent, as well as yelling at her and throwing alcohol and gravel at her.

Murray-Benge then went on to say the stripper, known as Scarlette, should not have accepted the job at the end-of-season "Mad Monday" event.

"Too much drinking and a naked body," she said.

"I feel very sorry for the players."

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ Murray-Benge's social media post comes after a raft of discussion on the subject and an in-house investigation that led to an official caution for all Chiefs players.

Murray-Benge, nee Murray, stood behind her statement when challenged by other Facebook users.

One commenter said he thought it was a "pretty compassionless perspective".

Scarlette's job did not mean she had "given up the right to set the boundaries of what happens to her body", he said.



"We shouldn't see drunkenness as an excuse here - if a person crashes their car while drunk society holds them more culpable, not less. We can't keep brushing it away it when men treat women (even strippers) this way because it doesn't just happen to strippers at rugby team piss-ups. In a range of ways it happens to women in their workplaces and teenage girls at parties. It needs male and female voices saying in unison that it isn't acceptable."

She replied, saying "I do not condone such behaviour, and I would not have approved of my daughters getting into such a vulnerable position."

However, some people backed Murray-Benge's comments about the Chiefs saga.

And on Friday, rugby legend Murray Mexted referred to the scandal as "a beat up".

Murray-Benge, 74, is a former school teacher and is in a relationship with former Reserve Bank governor and National Party leader Don Brash.

She was a former Christchurch City Councillor and was once the chair of the Waimairi District Council.

After the Chiefs affair became public in August, another woman in power took a similar stance to Murray-Benge.

Margaret Comer, the chief executive of Chiefs sponsor Gallagher, said: "If a woman takes her clothes off and walks around in a group of men, what are we supposed to do if one of them tries to touch her."

Comer, who is trustee on the board of Waikato Women's Refuge, later said she regretted her comments and apologised.

The NZ Rugby investigation found Scarlette's claims were unable to be substantiated.

However, there was yet to be a review of how the whole affair was dealt with.

The Chiefs have admitted they fell short in their handling of the scandal but stand by the investigation's findings that the claims against the players were unsubstantiated.

Police say they are keen to talk to anyone with information about the "Mad Monday" events in 2016 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Scarlette says she doesn't want to be involved in any further investigations.

