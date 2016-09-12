Councillor felt sorry for Chiefs ... or did she?

Chiefs stripper scandal: Bay of Plenty councillor Margaret Murray-Benge 'felt sorry' for the players

Margaret Murray-Benge has defended the Chiefs players embroiled in a stripper scandal.

A local body councillor says her comments about the Chiefs stripper scandal have been taken out of context.

Western Bay of Plenty councillor and former Christchurch City Councillor Margaret Murray-Benge posted on her Facebook page on Sunday that she felt sorry for the players who allegedly hired a stripper then touched her without her consent, as well as yelling at her and throwing alcohol and gravel at her.

Murray-Benge then went on to say the stripper, known as Scarlette, should not have accepted the job at the end-of-season "Mad Monday" event.

"Too much drinking and a naked body," she said. "I feel very sorry for the players."

In a second post, Murray-Benge said her comments had been taken out of context and she did not condone the players' actions, saying those involved "became no better than animals".

FACEBOOK Murray-Benge returned to Facebook to defend her comments about the Chiefs scandal, before deleting the post.

"However I would hate my daughters or granddaughters to become strippers in such an environment.

"I also feel sorry for the players that they allowed themselves to be so utterly stupid," she said.

This second post, originally published shortly after 10am on Monday, has since been deleted.

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ Murray-Benge's social media post comes after a raft of discussion on the subject and an in-house investigation that led to an official caution for all Chiefs players.

Murray-Benge stood behind her original statement when challenged by other Facebook users.

One commenter said he thought it was a "pretty compassionless perspective".

Scarlette's job did not mean she had "given up the right to set the boundaries of what happens to her body", he said.



"We shouldn't see drunkenness as an excuse here - if a person crashes their car while drunk society holds them more culpable, not less. We can't keep brushing it away it when men treat women (even strippers) this way because it doesn't just happen to strippers at rugby team piss-ups.

"In a range of ways it happens to women in their workplaces and teenage girls at parties. It needs male and female voices saying in unison that it isn't acceptable."

She replied, saying: "I do not condone such behaviour, and I would not have approved of my daughters getting into such a vulnerable position."

On Monday, Murray-Benge said what happened to Scarlette was "sad".

"What an unfortunate situation it was ... they're all guilty. The players shouldn't have invited a stripper but why did she go?"

"It was a very bad example of treatment of a woman but at the same time I wouldn't have put myself in that situation."

She likened it to a woman walking home alone in the dark.

"You would not walk home in the dark alone; I would not walk through the park at night."

Murray-Benge said she still felt sorry for the players: "They were in an environment where there was too much alcohol available to them ... The girl was putting herself in a vulnerable situation."

The councillor said the Chiefs is a team of well-respected players who were liked by the community and the bosses should have ensured there was appropriate entertainment organised for the occasion.

Some commenters backed Murray-Benge's Facebook post about the Chiefs saga. And on Friday, rugby legend Murray Mexted referred to the scandal as "a beat up".

'A BIT DEPRESSING'

National MP Chris Bishop says a Bay of Plenty councillor's take on the Chiefs stripper scandal is "a bit depressing".

Bishop shared Murray-Benge's post on Facebook on Sunday evening, with the comment "Hard to overstate how depressing this is".

Bishop said he wasn't mounting a campaign against what happened, and no one really knew what happened during the end-of-season events.

However, he saw Murray-Benge's post and decided to comment. "We all need to send a message that women need to be treated with respect. 'Booze and naked bodies' don't justify possibly unacceptable behaviour."

There was good work going on in schools, teaching students about consent and respect but these lessons took a while to filter through.

In the meantime, it was important to call out attitudes and behaviours like those expressed by Murray-Benge, Bishop said.

Politicians have been loathed to comment on the ongoing scandal, with Minister for Women Louise Upston and Minister of Sport Jonathan Coleman refusing to weigh in.

Last week the Prime Minister defended Upston's decision not to talk, saying he speaks for the Government.

Key also said the Chiefs did not behave properly in this situation.

"We're brought up in New Zealand to have respect for women and what looks to be the case in this particular instance is that that wasn't on display," Key said.

NZ RUGBY'S TREATMENT TO BE REVIEWED

Murray-Benge, 74, is a former school teacher and is in a relationship with former Reserve Bank governor and National Party leader Don Brash.

She was a former Christchurch City Councillor and was once the chair of the Waimairi District Council.

After the Chiefs affair became public in August, another woman in power took a similar stance to Murray-Benge.

Margaret Comer, the chief executive of Chiefs sponsor Gallagher, said: "If a woman takes her clothes off and walks around in a group of men, what are we supposed to do if one of them tries to touch her."

Comer, who is trustee on the board of Waikato Women's Refuge, later said she regretted her comments and apologised.

Murray-Benge's social media post comes after a raft of discussion on the subject and an in-house investigation that led to an official caution for all Chiefs players.

The NZ Rugby investigation found Scarlette's claims were unable to be substantiated.

However, there was yet to be a review of how the whole affair was dealt with.

The Chiefs have admitted they fell short in their handling of the scandal but stand by the investigation's findings that the claims against the players were unsubstantiated.

Police say they are keen to talk to anyone with information about the "Mad Monday" events in 2016 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Scarlette says she doesn't want to be involved in any further investigations.

