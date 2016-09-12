School rugby player guilty of racial abuse

Christ's College rugby player found guilty of racial abuse

Glen McCurtayne A Christ's College player has been found guilty of racial abuse during an an under 14s match against St Thomas of Canterbury College.

A Christchurch schoolboy has been found guilty of racially abusing an opponent during an under-14s rugby match.

A disciplinary hearing was held in August to investigate allegations the young Christ's College teen used a racial slur against a Fijian player during a game in June.

The Canterbury Rugby Football Union confirmed a "preliminary decision" had been made to uphold the complaint.

A decision was yet to be made about the consequences for the player following the guilty verdict.

The maximum penalty available was a 52-week suspension.

St Thomas principal Christine O'Neill said she was "really happy" for the victim and his family.

The boy's "face lit up" when he was told the result on Monday, she said.

"[For him] I think that's about being believed and being vindicated."

O'Neill hoped the result of the CRFU's inquiry would motivate a change in culture "on the field".

The result would show "other young Pasifika men...you can actually do something about racial abuse".

Despite the positive outcome, she wanted changes to the way racial abuse complaints were dealt with by the Canterbury Rugby Football Union and New Zealand Rugby, which were both governed by the NZR Black Book of Disciplinary Rules.

O'Neill said the judicial hearing process was "archaic and inappropriate", with a lawyer able to question young witnesses – including the alleged victim.

The hearing ran for three hours.

Earlier this month the Canterbury Rugby Football Union (CRFU) said it was examining its processes in conjunction with New Zealand Rugby.

Canterbury Rugby general manager community rugby Tim Gilkison said he would wait for the "judicial process to run its course" before commenting further.

Once the committee decided on a sanction both parties would have seven days to lodge an appeal, he said.

St Thomas' initially tried to handle the allegations through a restorative process between the two schools, but Christ's College said it found no evidence to substantiate the claim.

O'Neill said the Christ's College player denied making the comment. His team denied hearing it.

The St Thomas player had endured "a pretty rugged" 10 weeks following the complaint, O'Neill said.

He only wanted an apology.

Christ's College principal Garth Wynne would not say whether the school would discipline the student.

He said the school was waiting for legal advice from the lawyer representing the boy and his family, and "any sanctions from the CRFU".

"Our absolute focus throughout this matter has been the right to natural justice and due process, and to support the boys and families involved."

The complaint is not the first against the U-14 Christ's College team. Last month, Stuff revealed a second complaint had surfaced.

In May, the Merivale-Papanui High School team approached the teenage advisory committee, which liaises with the CRFU, with allegations of racial abuse.

Committee chair Jeremy Claridge refused to comment. He would not say whether the complaint had been resolved.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft would contact the CRFU for more information about its process for disciplining young people, a spokeswoman said.

"The offer will be put on the table to help develop a more child and young person friendly system."

Race Relations Commissioner Susan Devoy was also involved and was continuing to work with New Zealand Rugby, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The CRFU has received 9 complaints of racism this year. Three were not upheld, five have been upheld and one remains in the judicial process.

Stuff