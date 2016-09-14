Brumbies halfback called into Stags

Brumbies halfback Michael Dowsett called into Southland Stags rugby squad to face Hawke's Bay

Bradley Kanaris New Southland Stags rugby recruit Michael Dowsett of the Brumbies passes the ball against the Reds.

The Southland Stags have been boosted by several personnel changes to their team to face Hawke's Bay.

Brumbies halfback Michael Dowsett is the biggest talking point with his inclusion on the bench ahead of local youngster Jahvis Wallace.

The 24-year-old will provide impact off the bench with his sniping attacking runs which are a trademark of the 22-cap Super Rugby player's style.

He will add some offensive zip to the Southland team which has scored only 78 points from their opening four games.

Dowsett joined the Brumbies in 2014 and played seven matches in the 2016 Super Rugby season, mainly from the bench.

He will add some precious depth and experience behind former All Black halfback Jimmy Cowan, heading into the Stags' busy period of the season.

"With the short turnaround with our approaching with three games in 10 days window we felt we needed an experienced halfback to stand in," Southland Stags coach Hoani Macdonald said.

"In this instance if Jimmy gets injured. Michael brings a heap of experience with 20 plus Super games."

"His experience will be valuable with also helping Jahvis with his development as a growing halfback."

The winless Stags face Mitre 10 Cup Premiership cellar dwellers Hawke's Bay on Thursday at 7:35pm, as both teams hunt for their first wins of the season.

Hawke's Bay will be playing their third game in eight days when they run onto Rugby Park in Invercargill.

The Magpies will be coming off a narrow defeat to Auckland, followed by a thrashing at the hands of Canterbury.

The Stags will then have their depth tested with three important fixtures against championship rivals Bay of Plenty next Wednesday, before hitting the road for away games against North Harbour and Wellington as teams jostle for semifinal spots.

Several players return to the Southland starting XV as the coaching staff tinker with their lineup after the Taranaki match.

Well performed duo Wharenui Hawera and Mika Mafi return from injuries after missing the trip to New Plymouth.

Sharpshooter Hawera replaces Greg Dyer at first-five-eighth, while Mafi will start at No.8 ahead of Josh Clark who moves to the bench.

There is a switch in the outside backs, with Mike Molloy who left the field against Taranaki, starting on the bench, with Tauasosi Tuimavave taking his place on the right wing.

Openside flanker Phil Halder returns to the run-on team, with 2015 Christchurch club rugby player of the year Wade McRae dropping out of the 23.

Western Force player Matt Philip returns to start at lock.

Another debutant from last week's Taranaki game, youngster Shaun Stodart, makes way for former Tasman prop Reuben Northover on the bench, while Joe Walsh returns to the starting lineup to allow Fijian international Peni Ravi to add impact off the bench.

First-five-eighth Ihaia West will play his 50th first-class game for the Magpies.

There are also plenty of players with Super Rugby experience in the squad including Ash Dixon, Robbie Fruean, Mark Abbott and Brad Weber, while Ryan Tongia, Chris Eaton and Ross Filipo will add Super Rugby experience off the bench.

Thursday night's game between Hawke's Bay and Southland is at Rugby Park, Invercargill at 7:35pm.

At a glance

Southland Stags vs Hawke's Bay Magpies

Where: Rugby Park, Invercargill

When: Thursday at 7:35pm

Southland: Junior Ngaluafe, Tauasosi Tuimavave, Kieran Moffat, Dylan Collier, Jaye Thompson-Te Muunu, Wharenui Hawera, Jimmy Cowan, Mika Mafi, Phil Halder, Bill Fukofuka, Matt Philip, Mike McKee, Guy Millar, Brayden Mitchell, Joe Walsh.

Reserves: Jason Rutledge, Peni Ravi, Reuben Northover, Michael Stewart, Josh Clark, Michael Dowsett, James Schrader, Mike Molloy.

Hawke's Bay: Matt Garland, Jonah Lowe, Robbie Fruean, Tiaan Falcon, Mason Emerson, Ihaia West, Brad Weber, Fa'alemiga Selesele, Tony Lamborn, Trent Boswell-Wakefield, Mark Abbott, Geoff Cridge, Ben May, Ash Dixon, Ricky Riccitelli.

Reserves: Jorian Tangaere, Jason Long, Tolu Fahamokioa, Ross Filipo, Ben Hamelink, Chris Eaton, Billy Ropiha, Ryan Tongia.

