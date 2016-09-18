Guy Williams: the Chiefs learned nothing from Strippergate

OPINION: Why am I still thinking about the Chiefs stripper scandal?

You'd think a team called the "Chiefs" would have better leadership. I think I'm annoyed because the incident described by New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Steve Tew as "incredibly disturbing" was made worse by a management team that couldn't organise a piss-up while receiving sponsorship from a brewery.

They tried to organise a piss-up, and they failed so spectacularly that the police became involved!

It reminds me of when Andrew Hore tried to organise a fishing trip and ended up shooting a seal. Imagine having to come home explain that to your partner: "How was the fishing trip, honey?" "…Not good." "How was the Mad Monday piss up babe?" "I don't wanna talk about it."

I'm not an expert, but what should have followed seemed straightforward; an apology to the stripper, an investigation into what happened, and punishment. "We all make mistakes; it's how you learn and recover from them that matters" is probably a quote on a Mohamed Ali poster in the houses of most of the players.

It should have probably ended up as a couple of days of bad press for the Chiefs with the silver lining lesson learned along the way. Instead, no lesson has been learned, and the Chiefs have probably damaged the "Mana" that Adidas claims to have put into the 2016 replica jerseys.

Instead of a proper investigation the NZRU opted to investigate itself, and while it used the phrase "incredibly disturbing", which doesn't sound great, it decided that some things happened, but nobody was to blame. The "internal investigation" was best described by Alex Casey from The Spinoff as "A little bit like Colonel Sanders being put in charge of an inquiry into the 11 secret herbs and spices and pronouncing them delicious".

The report placed no blame on anyone, the players were given a warning, and the bosses criticised the idea of getting a stripper in the first place. No one blamed the alcohol, which was possibly a bigger problem for the players, and for my failed alcohol-free strip club business.

The main team sponsor somehow managed to blame the stripper, which I thought was a spectacular display of testicular fortitude.

Remarks like this should be commended for their hilarious stupidity, just like when John Key was grilled about Kiwis on Christmas Island detention centre and claimed they "don't have to stay there", as if the prisoners were enjoying the experience.

In the end, the victim also dropped charges with police, so what we have is a horrible empty void of allegations and unknowns. I almost feel sorry for some of the players! Some of them could be completely innocent! Maybe all of them are guilty? Maybe all of them are innocent? The bad taste will probably linger and those involved can not get closure.

One thing that will remain in my mind is when the Chiefs tried to question the validity of their accuser, something along the lines of "Don't trust her she's a stripper!" If we're opening ourselves up to the court of basic stereotypes then "Rugby players" are screwed!

That's pretty much exactly what happened to former Chiefs player and All Black star fullback Mils Muliaina. The second I read he had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault last year I burned his jersey (a black t-shirt with his name written on the back in Vivid, actual All Blacks Jerseys cost $200, I'm not insane) and I tore up my autographed copies of his autobiographies Who want's to be a Muliaina?"and Mils and Hoon. I had two jokes there, and neither was that strong so I went for quantity over quality.

For seven months I read about the court proceedings and updates on the trial. It wasn't until earlier this year that I decided to find out if he was in jail yet so I googled his name. After four "Did you means" I finally got the spelling right. Turns out he was cleared of all charges.

I couldn't believe it. I felt bad for the guy, after they arrested him live on British TV, and regularly reported the words "Sexual Assault" next to his name for months; he gets one day of articles clearing his name. And if you missed that you're probably still thinking the worst of him!

It's interesting (to me anyway, I'm not sure how many other people have read this far) to compare these two situations. I hope Mils Muliaina has cleared his name with the public. More importantly that he got too close that chapter, something the Chiefs victim and players, whether guilty or innocent, don't have the opportunity to do.

