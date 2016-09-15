Barrett's 'tough' decision looms

Canterbury's Jordie Barrett could decide his playing future 'sooner rather than later'

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Jordie Barrett braces for contact at Canterbury's training session in Christchurch on Thursday.

Exactly where Jordie Barrett plays Super Rugby next season could be known "sooner rather than later".

The 19-year-old Canterbury back has an offer on the table from the Crusaders, but is also understood to have received offers from other New Zealand franchises, including the defending champion Hurricanes.

Barrett, the younger brother of All Blacks No 10 Beauden and Crusaders lock Scott, is tossing up whether to sign for the Crusaders or head north to be closer to home (Taranaki).

John Davidson Jordie Barrett scores a try against Tasman in last month's NPC match in Christchurch.

Canterbury and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who coached Barrett with the New Zealand under-20 team earlier this year, called the versatile back's upcoming decision "massive" earlier this month.

READ MORE

* Robertson waiting for Barrett

* Beauden Barrett's brand booms

* Carter: ABS better without me

* Eddie Jones: All Blacks are flawed



Kai Schwoerer/ Getty Images Jordie Barrett still hasn't decided where his Super Rugby future is.

While Barrett is limited to what he can say while he is negotiating his future, he admitted the process was difficult.

"It's tough. There's options there and I'm not sure what to do yet. I will see what happens," he said.

Barrett also said he wanted to focus on helping Canterbury win an eighth NPC title in nine years, but conceded a decision "might be sooner rather than later".

Earlier this month, Robertson said the Crusaders had offered Barrett "everything we possibly can", and were giving him as much time as any other player before Super Rugby squads are announced late October.

With the All Blacks in Christchurch ahead of Saturday's test match against South Africa, Beauden is putting the heat on his younger brother to sign with the Hurricanes.

"I'm twisting his arm very tightly," he said. "We played golf yesterday. It's good to catch up with him.

"He's a young man just sort of starting his career, I guess. He's got some decisions to make. I feel a little bit sorry for him, he's just keen to play footy and just focus on that at the moment."

Barrett is studying at Lincoln University and has impressed in the red and black jersey so far this season.

He's scored 44 points in four bonus point wins, and believe's Canterbury's up-tempo approach suits his style of play.

"With keeping the ball alive, there's not many rucks now days," he said. "There's more focus on popping off the deck and offloading and I'm enjoying it, especially being on the edges and getting a lot of ball."

Barrett, who can also play pivot or in the midfield, has been named to start at fullback for Canterbury's game against Manawatu in Palmerston North on Saturday.

At a glance

Canterbury: Jordie Barrett, Marshall Suckling, Jack Goodhue, Rob Thompson, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Ere Enari, Luke Whitelock (captain), Jed Brown, Tom Sanders, Dominic Bird, Scott Barrett, Siate Tokolahi, Ben Funnell, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Tom Crozier, Alex Hodgman, Oli Jager, David McDuling, Reed Prinsep, Alby Mathewson, Ben Volavola, Johnny McNicholl.

- Stuff