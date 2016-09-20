Death after rugby game

Rugby player died after head clash during game

A "gifted" Auckland club rugby player died after a head-clash with an opposing player, a coroner has found.

Viliami "Willie" Halaifonua, 27, collapsed and died in July 2013, just after coming off the field at the end of a senior rugby game for Takapuna Rugby Club.

A just-released coroner's report found the player clashed heads with a player from the opposing Massey premier team, but did not appear to have any ill effects.

He got straight to his feet and played on without incident after the clash.

There were no other signs during the game that Halaifonua was suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

However, as the teams shook hands after the game, Halaifonua collapsed to his knees and became unconscious. He was taken to Auckland City Hospital where he was found to have extensive and irreversible brain damage.

He was treated appropriately, Coroner Brandt Shortland said, including having pressure relieved on his brain.

He died four days later after his family agreed to withdraw further treatment.

Coroner Shortland said the death was confirmed by a forensic pathologist to be as a result of complications of a blunt trauma to the head with a subdural haematoma whilst playing rugby.

The coroner said Halaifonua was a fit man of Tongan descent. He lived with his partner of 10 years and their two children.

"He was always considered a healthy person who trained in rugby and boxing and was considered a gifted athlete.

"He was considered by all those who knew him, including his GP as a very sensible and conscientious person in terms of looking after his body appropriately."

The coroner said both rugby union and league administrators had been addressing the issues of head injuries and concussions both in the elite levels of the game and at grass root levels.

He said there had been a shift from the traditional approach where players where considered to be "hard" and needed to "harden up".

In those days players were expected to continue playing the game and sort any injury later.

Now, the coroner said, a suspected head injury was assessed by removing the player from the field to undergo specific tests.

Halaifonua was one of two senior rugby players who died in New Zealand during 2013 and 2014 which had resulted in questions being asked as to what steps were being taken at club level to assess players who may have suffered a head knock.

He said New Zealand Rugby had been "extremely active" in addressing the issues of concussion management at club rugby level.

It had recently arranged a funding agreement with ACC to extend its RugbySmart Programme around concussion over the next four years.

This is expected to result in players being educated about concussion directly, rather than through coaches or other support staff.

It is also expected to see GPs providing support at matches.

"There is a major shift towards monitoring and identifying players who potentially suffer a head injury or concussion during the game and removing them earlier.

"Mr Halaifonua's case... has been one of those highlighted as part of the reason why such initiatives have been instituted."

The coroner said he wanted to thank Halaifonua's family for their patience and "extend my aroha and condolences to them".

