All Blacks star returns for Stags

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon and Crusaders player Tim Boys to the rescue for the Southland Stags in NPC rugby

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Elliot Dixon during an All Blacks training session in Hamilton ahead of the The Rugby Championship test match against Argentina.





The cavalry has arrived for the winless Southland Stags rugby team.

All Blacks and Highlanders loose forward Elliot Dixon and Crusaders openside flanker Tim Boys will wear maroon and gold for the first time this season, as the Stags host the Bay of Plenty Steamers on Wednesday night in their must win Mitre 10 Cup fixture.

Robyn Edie/Fairfax NZ Crusaders loose forward Tim Boys is back in the Southland Stags rugby team.

Dixon has been named in the All Blacks squad to travel to Argentina for their upcoming Rugby Championship match on October 2 and looks set to replace the injured Jerome Kaino in the All Blacks Number six jersey, assuming he gets through the provincial match first.

Boys also makes a long awaited return via the bench.

Southland Stags coach Hoani Macdonald is thrilled to have the two loose forwards available to play Bay of Plenty.

"They bring a host of experience and the team look to them for another element of leadership," he said.

"It is great for our local guys like Phil Halder and Wade McRae to learn off of an All Black."

Dixon's inclusion in the No. 7 jersey will give Southland a powerful looking loose forward trio with Tongan international Mika Mafi and Bill Fukofuka, with Boys set to add some impact and versatility.

"We are lucky to have such great depth in the loose trio area and we look forward to witnessing the combination of Bill, Elliot and Mika in the starting line up," Macdonald said.

James Schrader starts in the midfield with Dylan Collier replacing Kieran Moffat, with Greg Dyer and Keanu Kahukura joining former Brumbies player Michael Dowsett as the back reserves.

The Stags sit bottom of the championship and need a confidence boosting win to kick their season into action.

At a glance

Southland Stags team to play Bay of Plenty

Junior Ngaluafe, Mike Molloy, Dylan Collier, James Schrader, Jaye Thompson- Te Muunu, Wharenui Hawera, Jimmy Cowan, Mika Mafi, Elliot Dixon, Bill Fukofuka, Matt Philip, Mike McKee, Guy Millar, Brayden Mitchell, Joseph Walsh.

Reserves: Jason Rutledge, Peni Ravi, Morgan Mitchell, Tim Boys, Josh Clark, Michael Dowsett, Greg Dyer, Keanu Kahukura.

When: Wednesday 7:35pm

Where: Rugby Park, Invercargill

