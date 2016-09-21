Former All Black on fire

Former All Black Charles Piutau sparks dazzling 95m try

TVNZ Charles Piutau comes up with clutch intercept try-saver.

Former All Black Charles Piutau is in dazzling form for his Ulster team.



The 24-year old former Blues and Auckland utility back has linked up with the Irish club after a stint in England with Wasps.



Piutau was all over the paddock as Ulster defeated Scarlets 19-8, setting up a 90 metre try after snaffling an intercept with the opposition hot on attack.

GETTY IMAGES Former All Black Charles Piutau is enjoying a stellar season for Ulster.

Piutau was the last line of defence before grabbing the pass with one hand.



He shocked many when it was confirmed in March last year he would be joining Ulster on a two-year deal this year.

While Piutau played for the All Blacks in the 2015 Rugby Championship, he narrowly missed out on selection for the World Cup.



Despite missing out on being part of New Zealand's triumph at the World Cup in England, Piutau has since said he still wants to have another crack at playing for the All Blacks again.

"As a player I thought I did everything I could to make the World Cup squad and that's all I could do. I can live with it because I gave it my all," Piutau told The Rugby Paper in March.



