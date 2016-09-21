Stags nail first win

Southland Stags claim first NPC rugby win of the season against BOP

Robyn Edie/Fairfax NZ Southland Stags captain Brayden Mitchell on the charge.

The Southland Stags have grabbed their first win of the Mitre 10 Cup season.

The Stags overturned a halftime deficit to beat Bay of Plenty 20-16 at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

Superior goal kicking by Stags first-five-eighth Wharenui Hawera and some impact off the bench just after halftime inspired the home team and kept the Rugby Park faithful happy.

Robyn Edie/Fairfax NZ Southland Stags player Wharenui Hawera kicks a goal for the Southland Stags.

Both teams exchanged early penalties with Kelly Haimona and Hawera making no mistake in the first four minutes.

READ MORE: Southland Stags lock Mike McKee keeping it in the family

Bay of Plenty nearly scored from an attacking lineout early in the first half.

They punched holes in the Stags defence but had a try to hooker Liam Polwart disallowed for an earlier knock on.

The Steamers were awarded another penalty and loose forward Jesse Parete took the attacking lineout and prop Aidan Ross charged through the Stags defence to score the first try of the match.

The Stags had a long period of attack midway through the first half but were unable to crack the Steamers' defence, while BOP showed more enterprise on attack.

Southland were guilty of turning over possession in Steamers' territory and giving away penalties in their own half, but poor goal kicking from the visitors meant they were unable to make the Stags pay.

Haimona missed a penalty from a handy angle to keep the home team in the contest, before second-five-eighth Dan Hollinshead also missed a shot at goal.

BOP were awarded another penalty in the Stags half and they kicked for the corner.

Parete claimed the lineout and from the drive No 8 Joe Tupe crashed over to score.

Hollinshead missed the conversion, but it gave the Steamers a 13-3 lead into halftime.

The Stags showed more enterprise in the second half.

Fijian international Peni Ravai made an immediate impact, with a big run up the field and seemed to inspire the home team.

Jimmy Cowan thought he had scored Southland's first try, but it was disallowed because of obstruction.

Cowan did play a part in their first try with a kick into space. A bounce favoured Stags midfield back James Schrader, who toed the ball ahead to score.

Hawera added the conversion to take the score to 13-10.

The Stags put BOP under pressure with an attacking scrum and went close to scoring a try twice.

Hawera was pulled down short of the line, while Mike Molloy couldn't catch pull in a high pass on the wing.

It didn't matter as the Southland forward pack pushed the Steamers back and scored a good old fashioned pushover try.

Returning All Blacks loose forward Elliot Dixon scored the try by touching it down and Wharenui added the extras to give the Stags a 17-13 lead.

The Steamers scored a penalty after 60 minutes to reduce the Stags' lead to one point.

Regan Ware ran through most of the Southland team as the game opened up in the final 15 minutes, Southland were relieved with a defensive penalty.

Bay of Plenty reserve prop Sakalia Solomona was yellow carded after 70 minutes for a dangerous tackle.

Hawera duly converted it to give the Stags a 20-16 lead.

The Stags had the BOP on the ropes with Ravai causing some headaches, but were struggling to land the knockout blow.

BOP got a late penalty which they kicked into touch for an attacking lineout with time up on the clock, but some stoic defence gave the home team a penalty, which they kicked to touch for their first win of the season.

All Blacks loose forward Dixon and experienced loose forward Tim Boys produced some inspired defence in their first games for the Stags this year.

At a glance

Southland 20 (James Schrader, Elliot Dixon tries; Wharenui Hawera 2 cons 2 pen) Bay of Plenty 16 (Aidan Ross, Joe Tupe tries; Kelly Haimona 1 pen, Daniel Hollinshead 1 pen) HT: 3-13 BOP

- Stuff