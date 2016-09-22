Dixon raring to go for All Blacks

Loose forward Elliot Dixon pleased to get valuable game time ahead of All Blacks rugby campaign

Robyn Edie/Fairfax NZ Southland Stags player and All Black Elliot Dixon above the scrum.

Southland Stags rugby loose forward Elliot Dixon is raring to go for the All Blacks.

The 27-year-old played the full 80 minutes in the Stags' 20-16 victory over Bay of Plenty at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Wednesday.

The Highlanders star leaves for Argentina on Friday after being named in the extended All Blacks squad to face Argentina and South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Dianne Manson Southland loose forward Elliot Dixon is tackled against BOP in their NPC rugby match.

Dixon could potentially get a chance to add to his international test rugby experience, with the absence of All Blacks blindside flanker Jerome Kaino for the Argentina leg of the tour, and he admits that the Pumas will be a tough proposition in their home conditions.

"That should be fun, another experience, I have been there before once with my Super Rugby team, it is going to be different playing their national side," he said.

Dianne Manson Southland Stags teammates Jimmy Cowan, left and Elliot Dixon celebrate a try against BOP.

"They are going to be pumped, it is going to be a tough campaign."

"Hopefully I will get a chance either there or over in Africa to have a bit of a run."

The loose forward has been resting his body since a hectic Super Rugby season with the Highlanders and his June international test debut against Wales.

"Just getting the body fresh and I'm really raring to go," he said.

This means that Wednesday's win over Bay of Plenty was the only time he was likely to be seen in Southland colours this season.

Dixon was pleased to get through the national provincial rugby match after spending months on the sideline.

"It was good to get a run around with the boys, I was puffing in the first 10-15 minutes, but I got my second wind and starting cramping up in the last 10," he said.

"But it was a good experience and good to get some game time under my belt."

The 1.93m forward played a significant role for Southland in their win, with some bone jarring defence and his offloading ability on attack.

He also scored as the Southland forward pack produced an impressive scrum, with Dixon dotting the ball down for an old fashioned pushover try.

Dixon was pleased to help the Stags nail their first win of the Mitre 10 Cup and keep their season alive after coming unstuck in the final quarter of some of their previous matches.

"It's awesome for the boys, they have been trying really hard, the last 20 it seems to slip away, but we played some good territory game in that last 10 minutes, we were glad to get the win," he said.

There were some familiar faces for the one-test All Black despite the new-look team under rookie coach Hoani Macdonald.

Dixon enjoyed playing alongside experienced Southland stalwarts Jimmy Cowan, Jason Rutledge, Tim Boys and Brayden Mitchell in the team.

"It was good to come back and play with those boys, it was just fun to slip nicely back into that mould," Dixon said.

The Stags have little time to celebrate their maiden victory of the season, with another championship NPC match on Sunday against North Harbour.

- Stuff