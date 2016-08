Live: All Blacks v Wallabies - Bledisloe Cup match in the Rugby Championship

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES Dane Haylett-Petty of the Wallabies is tackled by Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks.

The All Blacks have held the Wallabies off in the first half, taking a solid lead. But can they seal the deal and bring about a repeat of last weekend's thrashing against the Aussie side? Commentary below with Shaun Eade.

PLAY-BY-PLAY

Follow the action live

STATS AND SCORECARD

Summarise and compare

 

- Stuff