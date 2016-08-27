All Blacks believe Bledisloe II stands them in great stead for rest of the season

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Left wing Julian Savea scored a cracking try in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup win over Australia.

Steve Hansen showed his softer side on Saturday night.

A less sentimental man than the All Blacks coach might've enjoyed rubbing some Australian noses in it, after New Zealand easily retained the Bledisloe Cup at Wellington's Westpac Stadium. The team's 29-9 win came a week after they'd walloped the Wallabies 42-8 in Sydney and signified a rather gaping gap between the two sides.

Hansen declined the opportunity to gloat, though.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES All Blacks wing Israel Dagg slides over to score in the tackle of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

"On the scoreboard it looks like we've done it pretty easy, but I don't think anyone would say it was easy out there tonight," Hansen said after the match.

"The skill level of our guys was really good tonight, under extreme pressure at times, and at the moment that's probably where we've got a little bit of an edge. But I don't want to sit here and bag Australia, they're one of our best friends."

From the stands it didn't appear as if Australia contributed a great deal to the match. But the All Blacks were the blokes out there and felt the reality was quite different.

On that basis, the New Zealand view was that a lot more had been gained in Wellington, as opposed to Sydney. They certainly had to skin the cat differently, relying on set piece superiority, territory and an ability to convert opportunities into points, compared the way they just wiped the floor with the Wallabies the previous week.

Australia's main contribution was niggle, although it's All Blacks prop Owen Franks who might walk away from this match in any strife. Footage from the seventh minute showed Franks rake the face of Australia lock Kane Douglas in a maul.

Hansen and company weren't aware of that when they came out to do post-match media.

"You had to expect something was coming after last week [when] nothing came. They've copped a fair bit of criticism back home and they're proud people so they were going to come and bring whatever they had to bring and they did that and it was just a good old, hard game of footy," said Hansen.

"It was just a matter of us making sure that we kept our focus where we needed to be, which was playing our game. At times we drifted off and you'd expect that, this is a young side, we've lost 818 caps [since last year] so it's the type of game that'll make this team grow even better.

"They've been through it now and they know what it feels like and they know that if they concentrate on what we have to do, then we'll come out the other side of it okay. So there'll be a bit of trust and self-belief to come from it as well, so ideal game for us."

An Israel Dagg try, created by Aaron Smith, Franks and Anton Lienert-Brown got them under way and the All Blacks eventually went to halftime 15-6 up. Dagg had scored a second try by then, thanks to the sort of gliding run and vision that first five-eighth Beauden Barrett is becoming famous for.

Barrett was at it again, to help set up a 47th-minute try for wing Julian Savea. The big wing took it beautifully too, showing excellent gas, strength and awareness to score.

The finishing touches were applied by flanker Sam Cane, who scored out near the right-hand corner after a period of sustained All Blacks pressure.

Australia offered precious little on attack, yet again, finishing with just a brace of Bernard Foley penalties, and another from replacement Reece Hodge to show for their evening.

Their play did lack ambition, but it should also be noted just how little quality ball the All Blacks allowed them. The home team's ability win steal or disrupt lineout ball was a feature, while they bossed the scrums too.

