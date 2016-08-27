Wallabies bring niggle but little else as All Blacks keep calm and secure Bledisloe

GETTY IMAGES Dane Coles and Quade Cooper exchanged heated words at one point. It seemed a Wallabies ploy.

When your side is clearly inferior, you need to find a way to compete and throw the opposition off their game.

The Wallabies opted for niggle as their weapon of choice during the 29-9 loss to the All Blacks on Saturday night in Wellington.

Their main game plan appeared to be to get under the skin of the men in black, and hope it would be enough to open up opportunities on the playing field.

The logic is sound. New Zealand are penthouse while the Wallabies are ground floor at the moment on the field, so the Australian's had to shake things up and even things out.

READ MORE:

* Bledisloe Cup stays put

* Recap: All Blacks v Wallabies

* Play-by-play: how the Aussies received another thumping

* All Blacks player ratings

Did it work? In patches, but not like Michael Cheika and company would have hoped.

In the opening five minutes there were three instances where the Australians initiated contact, shirt pulling, nipple twisting, chest shoving, you name it.

That was the obvious stuff. It was off the ball, away from the referee where they were being particularly sneaky about it.

Ben Smith took a flaying arm to the throat from Michael Hooper after he put up a high kick, the Aussie flanker deviating from his path in order to land the swift blow well after the kick was made.

Adam Coleman, preparing for a particularly dirty night, threw Brodie Retallick to the ground five metres from a ruck. He was one man the Wallabies targeted, alongside Dane Coles.

Captain Stephen Moore attempted to shove Coles when a scrum broke down, and knowing he was capable of a brain snap in his younger days, the Wallabies kept at Coles.

The snap came, but a likely sought after yellow card didn't. Quade Cooper and Coles had a verbal sparring session, and moments later Coles drilled his forearm into the neck and head area of Scott Fardy.

Upstairs the play went, and an All Blacks penalty was overturned as a result. Not quite the result the Wallabies would have wanted, but it was something.

The All Blacks were far from saints. Owen Franks could be forced to sweat after his fingers got dangerously close to the eyes of an Australian forward during a maul.

You'd expect the moment to be reviewed following the match, and eye gouging offences can have big punishments.

The first and only card of the match went to Coleman for a dirty, late shoulder charge on Ben Smith late in the first half.

The fastest the Wallabies moved was when there was a chance for niggle, including the moment Franks hadn't heard a whistle, attempted to strip the ball and was then clattered by four yellow jerseys.

At about the 50 minute mark the niggle stopped. It wasn't working. They'd tried to throw the All Blacks off their game and failed.

The Wallabies, and in turn the All Blacks, turned to actual rugby, and there the Kiwis landed a knock out blow.

- Stuff