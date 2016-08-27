Phil Gifford: All Blacks produce the magic against Cheika's lost mongrels

Anton Lienert-Brown and Beauden Barrett of New Zealand rush in to celebrate an Israel Dagg try last night.

OPINION: Why did 35,455 people pack out the stadium in Wellington on Saturday night?

There was a chilly rain falling as people made their way along the waterfront, and there were signs of even more.

Everybody knew what the results of game was going to be, and so it proved, even if the All Blacks were not as stunning as they were last week in Sydney. What drew so many fans out?

The fact that this is the best All Blacks squad of the last 50 years is probably one reason.

But more likely is that fans know that if you miss a test by this team you may miss a moment that will live in your memory forever.

It may be the stunning take by Ben Smith as he soared above Israel Folau, a man so good in the air a Sydney Aussie Rules club was happy to pay $A4.2 million for his contract.

Fittingly it was local heroes, Beauden Barrett, with a laser kick, and then Julian Savea, with a take and bullocking run, who converted Smith's brilliance into a try.

Barrett was sensational again. His sprint to set up Israel Dagg's second try was like a lightning strike at sea, so fast and glowing, the eye could hardy take it in.

Then there was Dane Coles. He's opened up a whole new world of skills for a front-rower. We're used to speedsters being whippets, not a man whose half-mast socks reveal legs so sturdy they could hold up any grand piano in the world.

As for the Wallabies, there are huge problems here. This is not the worst Wallaby team ever.

Mention "1972", the year of the Awful Aussies, to an aged Australian rugby fan and watch him blanch.

On Saturday night the Wallabies left the city for the ground 30 minutes later than the All Blacks, and no wonder.

It's unlikely that prisoners raced to be the first on the tumbrel heading for the guillotine.

I asked an Aussie rugby man during the week what word he'd use to describe Michael Cheika, and he replied "abrasive."

Certainly the Wallabies came to the park with an edge last night. But if you looked at someone like Adam Coleman, the rookie lock, it was clear that he was revved up far too much. Three scuffles in the first six minutes, and then a binning for a silly late charge on Ben Smith smacked of a man who was seeing the game through too red a mist.

To be blunt, the Wallaby newcomers looked green, and the veterans just look old. When he beat Sonny Liston in their first fight, Muhammad Ali would say that in the moment he hit Liston and opened a cut on his cheekbone, "I saw what he'd look like when he was old."

There was a moment exactly like that in the first half when Coles bumped off Adam Ashley-Cooper, and then easily stepped into a ponderous attempt at a tackle by Stephen Moore.

Like all coaches on a losing streak Cheika has received the public backing of his officials, which is always a spooky thing to have. Patently there is no need for Steve Tew to let us know the New Zealand union has total faith in Steve Hansen. The rebuild for Australia is likely to be long, and there will be casualties along the way.

Right now a Wallaby revival looks like a speck in the far distance.

