All Blacks: Player ratings from the Bledisloe clincher in Wellington

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES All Black wing Israel Dagg crosses for his second try in the Bledisloe Cup victory over Australia in Wellington.

The All Blacks ran up their 42nd home test victory in a row as they dismantled the Wallabies 29-9 in the second test of the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup series. Here's how the stars of the show rated out of 10 at the Cake Tin.

Ben Smith 7

Things didn't go his way early on with a couple of errant kicks, but came into the game well late and showed his class to set up Cane's try. Would have enjoyed the return to No 15.

Israel Dagg 8

Another standout test from an in-form player. Two tries, the second very well finished, indicates the shift to the right wing didn't hold him back any. One great aerial take. Playing with supreme confidence.

﻿READ MORE:

* Bledisloe Cup stays where it is

* Wallaby niggle, but little else

* Recap: All Blacks v Wallabies

Malakai Fekitoa 6

A wee bit untidy early on, but settled down after that to work his way back nicely. Still short of his form from a couple of years back.

Anton Lienert-Brown 7

Excellent debut all round. Carried strongly, made his tackles and did not look out of place in the test arena. Classy first touch to set up Dagg's first try. Couldn't wipe the smile off his face afterwards.

Julian Savea 7

Back in black, and would have enjoyed this outing. Scored one well-taken try down the left touch and took a solid step back into his coach's good books. The Bus is back.

Beauden Barrett 8

Would have been 9 if he hadn't missed three kicks. On top of his game and another top-drawer effort. Kicked well tactically, brilliant run to set up Dagg's second try and a fabulous pass to put Savea in. Owning things right now.

Aaron Smith 8

Another test, another sharp effort from the best No 9 in the business. Made a great jinking run to set up the first try and overall cleared well and established the pace his team needed. Wonderful player.

Kieran Read 7

The skipper led an outstanding pack effort well. Wallabies came with niggle early on and the captain made sure his side stayed on task. Took care of what he had to.

Sam Cane 8

He may have Ardie Savea breathing down his neck, but this excellent No 7 continues to take care of what he has to. Accurate in almost all he did, brought physicality in the tackle and finished with a well-taken try.

Jerome Kaino 7

Another rock solid display, made his tackles, hit the cleanouts and part of a dominant lineout. One outstanding offload too showed the skill in his repertoire. In excellent form.

Sam Whitelock 6

Nothing flashy, but dominated the Wallaby lineout, did all that was required in the tight and helped match that Wallaby physicality. Part of a fabulous second-row combination.

Brodie Retallick 7

The best lock in the world continues to thrive. Does it all and a very important role in a quality All Black pack effort. One handling error but little else that wasn't hugely positive.

Owen Franks 7

Excellent test from the pillar of a dominant All Black scrum. Got through plenty of work and quelled the Aussie fire. One of his better tests.

Dane Coles 8

Another gutsy and skilful display from this mobile hooker. Hit all his lineout targets, got into it physically and thrived around the park. Two or three excellent runs out wide. If those ribs are still hurting, you wouldn't know it.

Joe Moody 6

Solid return to test footy from the big loosehead. Part of a scrum that held sway and did what he had to. Good to have him back.

RESERVES

James Parsons

Played 10 minutes. Not enough to be rated.

Wyatt Crockett 5

A solid 28 minutes off the bench, and continued on where Moody left off.

Charlie Faumuina 6

Got his hands on some ball, scrummed well and would have enjoyed his 28 minutes.

Liam Squire

Just the last 10. Not rated.

Ardie Savea

​Only eight minutes. Not rated.

TJ Perenara 6

It's a tough job coming in to fill Smith's boots. But busy and energetic for his 14 minutes. All you can ask.

Aaron Cruden 5

Fourteen minutes late in a game not enough time to establish himself as it got messy.

Seta Tamanivalu

​Just four minutes. Not rated.

- Stuff