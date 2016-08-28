Gouging claims sour ABs win

All Blacks prop Owen Franks under scrutiny from Wallabies for alleged eye-gouging incident

Phil Walter All Blacks tighthead prop Owen Franks might be in some strife.

The Wallabies expect All Blacks prop Owen Franks to face a judicial hearing, amid eye-gouging accusations in the wake of Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington.

New Zealand beat Australia 29-9 at Westpac Stadium, to heap more misery on the visitors and retain the coveted trophy.

But Wallabies coach Michael Cheika changed the narrative from the pressure that's mounting on him, attempting to transfer it to Franks and the All Blacks.

GETTY IMAGES Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika did his best to obscure the result of Saturday's clash with the All Blacks.

Franks certainly appeared to have his left hand on the face of Australia lock Kane Douglas, during the first half of Saturday's match, with Cheika asked afterwards for an opinion of what occurred.

"We saw it at the time but I'm sure the match review will pick it up," Cheika said.

"They couldn't miss it, it was pretty in the open. It'd be pretty hard for the match review to miss."

The media contingent at the match hadn't seen the incident live and footage only emerged after All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen had done his post-match press conference.

Suggestions of an eye gouge from Owen Franks on Kane Douglas. What do you think?Via - the tight five rugby union pic.twitter.com/UtZyrx5pPS — EatSleepRugby (@eatsleeprugby) August 27, 2016

Hansen is due up again on Sunday morning, where Franks' hand and its movements will no doubt be on the agenda, as well an apparent Australian Rugby Union (ARU) complaint about a meeting with referee Romain Poite.

It's alleged Hansen and Poite met before the match in Wellington, with Cheika not informed at the time. Reports have since surfaced that the ARU have made a formal complaint to World Rugby about the meeting.

Cheika doesn't give the impression he believes that he and the team and captain Stephen Moore get the rub of the green from officials and made comments after the match that could make his own immediate future a little precarious.

He entered a referees' room at halftime, while coaching the Waratahs in Super Rugby last year and was basically on probation.

That didn't appear to water-down his post-match comments on Saturday about Poite's performance.

"I was bitterly disappointed to be honest," said Cheika, among other things.

​"I'm on record with the referees boss Alain Rolland about the treatment to our captain and our players by Romain Poite. There was a time there in the game where in a break in play, when the national captain of Australia was asking the referee when might be an opportunity for me to talk to you and he absolutely ignored him."

- Dominion Post