SBW slams Wallabies coach

Sonny Bill Williams slams Wallabies coach Michael Cheika after All Blacks win

GETTY IMAGES

Injured All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams is still lining up big hits while not on the field.

Williams, who is sidelined after tearing his achilles tendon while playing for the All Black Sevens side at the Rio Olympics earlier this month, took a shot at Wallabies coach Michael Cheika on Twitter after yet another big loss to New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday night.

While his spelling was a little off target, there was little doubt that he'd fired a shot at the under-pressure Cheika, who was named World Rugby coach of the year last year, despite Steve Hansen guiding the All Blacks to a second consecutive World Cup triumph. .

The tweet was 'liked' by more than a thousand people, although some suggested Williams should be more humble and 'was better than that'. It's possible Williams may get a rap over the knuckles from his New Zealand Rugby employers if the tweet contravenes their social media policy.

He did get a reply from fellow injured veteran and Australian back Matt Giteau:

    

 

 

 

    

special offers