'Cup yours': a smaller thrashing, but still a thrashing as Aussie media take aim

MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY IMAGES The pain of defeat and the scars of battle are written across Wallabies captain Stephen Moore's face.

There was at least one positive from the latest one-sided Bledisloe Cup rugby instalment, from an Australian viewpoint.

"It wasn't a 34-point thrashing this time. It was only a 20-point thrashing," wrote the Daily Telegraph's rugby writer, Jamie Pandaram.

"That is the little consolation the Wallabies can take away from a 14th consecutive Bledisloe Cup series defeat in which they were comprehensively outgunned in every department."

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES There wasn't much for Wallabies coach Michael Cheika to smile about despite an improved performance.

And the sport lead headline in Brisbane's Sunday Mail was just as brutal, complete with a silver fern contorted into a one-finger gesture: "Cup yours - All Blacks hand final Bledisloe insult to Wallabies".

READ MORE:

* Owen Franks under scrutiny

* Wallabies to protest over ref meeting

* SBW slams Wallabies coach

* Bledisloe Cup stays put

​Eye gouging allegations and referee complaints aside, the temperature remained barely lukewarm in Australian media outlets about their rugby team who improved from Sydney but were still outplayed in Wellington.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Quade Cooper received the obligatory boos from the Wellington crowd and couldn't spark a Wallabies turnaround.

"Worryingly, the gap between the two nations seems as far apart as it's ever been," Pandaram continued.

"Here, the Kiwis won scoring four tries to nil, making the tally 10 tries to one across both games after their record 42-8 away victory in Sydney last weekend.

"After the embarrassment of that result, Australia breathed fire and brimstone, put their shoulders to more work this time around, but fell short in fundamental areas while the black tide refused to relent until they drowned."

The Sydney Morning Herald gave prominence to Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's complaint over his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen's pre-match meeting with referee Roman Poite, and allegations of foul play against prop Owen Franks during a tangle with Kane Douglas.

But the main headline was to the point: "All Blacks pile more Bledisloe pain on Wallabies".

The SMH's rugby writer Tom Decent wrote the World Cup final between the two sides seemed like an eternity ago.

"Last week the All Blacks cut through Australia's defence like wet paper, but this time around Cheika's call for his men to be more robust was answered, in patches.

"They weren't perfect but given the dire predictions throughout the week, the Wallabies far from embarrassed themselves.

"As for the All Blacks? Their 20-point win may have looked more like a game of touch footy than a test match, such was the pace it was played at. It was their 42nd consecutive win at home and 19th on the trot against the Wallabies in New Zealand."

- Stuff