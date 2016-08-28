New boy impresses

A decent run in the All Blacks could beckon for Anton Lienert-Brown

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Anton Lienert-Brown made most posts a winner on his test debut.

It would be hard to leave Anton Lienert-Brown out after that.

The 21-year-old made an accurate and assured All Blacks debut on Saturday and must be a good odds to retain his place at second five-eighth when the team meet Argentina on September 10. Ryan Crotty will be back in the selection mix by then, but definitely looks to have some competition following Lienert-Brown's performance in Saturday's 29-9 win over Australia.

"Amazing experience...loved every moment," Lienert-Brown said afterwards.

Anthony Au-Yeung First five-eighth Beauden Barrett had another fine game for the All Blacks.

The Chiefs player made an immediate impact, making a good decision, then clever pass to put wing Israel Dagg over for a seventh-minute try. He also lived up to his reputation as a very sound defender.

"It's the little details and making sure you nail your role because 14 other boys on the park are doing theirs and that's what I noticed. But they do theirs so well it almost makes yours easier," said Lienert-Brown.

Coach Steve Hansen was impressed with what he did, as were Lienert-Brown's team-mates.

"Not once did I see the young man over-think or have a blank face," first five-eighth Beauden Barrett said.

"He was just out there expressing himself and playing footy. That's what I wanted him to do."

The All Blacks don't possess an abundance of quality midfield options. Malakai Fekitoa has started the bulk of this year's tests at centre and while you couldn't accuse him of not trying and not being eager, he continues to make errors. Seta Tamanivalu looks a similar work in progress.

Crotty is over his concussion and will return to action shortly, while George Moala is back jogging and a candidate to play against South Africa on September 17 or else travel for October's games in Buenos Aires and Durban. Wing Waisake Naholo (hamstring) is also set to be on that trip.

Midfield, though, remains an interesting area with Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith gone and others such as Sonny Bill Williams and Charlie Ngatai injured. Lienert-Brown's timing could hardly better, really.

- Stuff