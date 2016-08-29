Owen Franks cleared of eye-gouge, but this video doesn't look good

Fairfax Media Australia A Sydney Morning Herald-produced video raises questions over whether All Blacks prop Owen Franks eye gouged Wallaby Kane Douglas in the Bledisloe test in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has defended Owen Franks, saying Sanzaar made the right decision not to suspend him for an alleged eye-gouge on Australia's Kane Douglas during Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup match.

New video of the incident emerged late on Sunday that shows Franks clearly making contact with Douglas' eyes, but Sanzaar deemed there were no incidents from the match that reached a red card threshold.

Franks will be free to play for the remainder of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign.

FOX SPORT Owen Franks appears to gouge Kane Douglas.

It comes after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika accused Franks of deliberately eye-gouging Douglas during a maul in the seventh minute of his side's 29-9 loss in Wellington.

World Rugby laws state that a player cannot make "contact with the eye area", while two different angles suggest Franks touched Douglas's eyes on one occasion, then grabbed him around the neck seconds later.

"We saw it at the time but I'm sure the match review will pick it up," Cheika said after the match.

"They couldn't miss it, it was pretty in the open. It'd be pretty hard for the match review to miss."

However, Hansen, when asked about the incident on Sunday, was adamant his player had done nothing wrong.

"I've seen the footage and I agree with the independent person who said there's nothing to answer for," Hansen said.

"You've got to be really, really careful until you see all the views, and social media I think alerted everyone to it. Whoever was running it has obviously seen all the angles and believes there's nothing to answer for. I think at times people might have been a little over-keen, but it was all push and shove. There's nothing really in it really.

Phil Walter/ Getty Images Owen Franks celebrates the All Blacks' retention of the Bledisloe Cup in Wellington at the weekend.

"I saw his [Cheika's] comments but I don't want to make any comment about it. It's been dealt with, end of story."

According to World Rugby regulations, a team can refer incidents from a match to the citing commissioner for them to investigate, for up to 12 hours after the match. However, on this occasion the visitors did not make an official complaint. It is understood this was because they were convinced Sanzaar would pull up Franks for the alleged foul play.

A matter can be re-opened if an aggrieved player makes a complaint, but it is understood that Douglas had no wish to do so.

Cheika spoke to the media on Sunday morning at Sydney airport but was unaware Sanzaar had not cited Franks.

Hansen tried to explain Franks' actions, saying similar incidents occurred throughout the match.

"In the same game, you can go to two or three other lineouts where they're driving and the same thing happens," Hansen said.

"It's an unfortunate by-product I think of the mauling rules that we have because the only way you can get there is through clamouring over the top, and then that creates a response, people try and pull them out of the way and the only thing they can use is the head area.

"We'll look at that and try and make sure we don't go around that area because it creates a problem. But if there's no case to answer, there's no case to answer.

"There's a fine line between being in the zone and being too much in it, or not enough in it."

​Footage of the incident was shared prolifically on social media, with opinions divided as to whether there was anything sinister in Franks' wayward fingers.

