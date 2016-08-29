Franks is in the clear

All Blacks prop Owen Franks in clear with World Rugby unable to intervene on Sanzaar decision

GETTY IMAGES Owen Franks has been cleared of eye-gouging, but international media are less than pleased.

All Blacks prop Owen Franks will not be punished for an alleged eye gouge on Wallabies lock Kane Douglas.

World Rugby confirmed on Monday they were not able to change Sanzaar's ruling not to cite Franks for the incident which occurred in the seventh minute of New Zealand's 29-9 win in Wellington on Saturday night.

The southern hemisphere governing body had earlier in the day made it clear they would not be changing their decision, despite the backlash it had caused in the wake of the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup clash.

Fairfax Media Australia A Sydney Morning Herald-produced video raises questions over whether All Blacks prop Owen Franks eye gouged Wallaby Kane Douglas in the Bledisloe test in Wellington.

Footage of a new angle also emerged showing Franks attempting to put his hands near Douglas' eyes, with Sanzaar and World Rugby copping criticism on social media from some of the game's greats questioning why Franks was not charged.

The governing body for the game globally, though, will not be stepping in.

"It would be up to Sanzaar to decide anything," a World Rugby spokesman said.

"We don't have jurisdiction over Rugby Championship. We can't intervene. The process is pretty clear in terms of who has jurisdiction there."

World Rugby have in the past stepped in to hand a player a suspension, with England prop Joe Marler banned for two matches and fined 20,000 pounds (NZ$36,000) in April for calling Welsh forward Samson Lee a "Gypsy boy".

An investigation was conducted by World Rugby after organisers of the Six Nations tournament did not hand out a punishment.

But World Rugby said that situation was not comparable to the incident involving Franks.

"That was a issue regarding the process being followed by Six Nations and that was a misconduct case, it wasn't a foul-play issue.

"The [situation] was very different in it was a process driven issue we had at the time."

A citing commissioner determined the Franks incident did not reach a red card threshold.

Under Sanzaar procedures, it is not possible to appeal a non-citing, meaning even if new footage comes to light, the ruling from an independent commission will stand.

An appeal would be possible, however, if Douglas was prepared to make a complaint if he felt he was eye-gouged.

This is not something Douglas plans on doing, but it does create a debate as to whether it is the player or the governing body's responsibility to come forward, given the Wallabies second-rower will more than likely adhere to the "what happens on the field stays on the field" code among players.

While there has been no official word out of the Australian camp regarding the alleged eye-gouge, it is understood they did not refer the Franks incident to the citing commissioner because they felt it would almost certainly be picked up without their intervention.

Irish rugby great Brian O'Driscoll led the chorus of criticism for the non-suspension, labelling the decision a "farce".

"This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby," O'Driscoll tweeted to his 728,000 followers. "Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce."

This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce. https://t.co/sDr92ggzcU — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

Former Wallaby Michael Lynagh also expressed his bemusement an the non-citing, saying there was "no surprise" in a response to O'Driscoll's tweet.

Welsh writer Stephen Jones claimed New Zealand had a "cloak of invisibility" when it comes to foul play incidents.

Test of the NZ cloak of invisibility. TV picks up seemingly horrible gouge by Owen Franks, far worse that two incidents in UK last season — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 27, 2016

In his report of the match, Jones said Franks' actions were the only blot on the All Blacks match.

"The only blot on their copybook was Owen Franks, the New Zealand tight-head prop, who was seen to clearly and repeatedly make contact with his fingers with the eyes of a Wallaby," Jones said in his Sunday Times piece.

"It is unthinkable that this will not be the subject of a citing and a suspension."

Unthinkable, you say. Hence the backlash when Franks wasn't cited, and his asking if World Rugby would intervene, given they had done in the past.

Meanwhile, World Rugby also confirmed there was nothing to be investigated with regards to the meeting that took place between South African official Jaco Peyper and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen prior to Saturday's match.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika cried foul post-game over an alleged pre-match meeting between Hansen and referee Romain Poite, but Hansen denied those claims and said he had met with Peyper, who refereed the opening Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney the previous weekend, at Peyper's request.

"Those sorts of meeting would be normal and standard," the World Rugby spokesman said. The referee after a big game like that will often approach the coaches to see if they had any feedback. It would form part of the standard review process."

Citing not final judgement. Just a call that there is case to answer. Franks with fingers in eyes of Wallaby -no case to answer? Despicable — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016 Last season @WorldRugby intervened when Home Unions made hash of Marler case. Will they take official look at Franks incident? — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016 Some dangerous half-wit Down Under says this incident is not a potential citing. Potential blindness but not citing https://t.co/BzUbM63oaq — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016

They weren't the only ones to stick the boot in, gobsmacked that the All Blacks prop hadn't been punished.

Quelle surprise. Another refusal to accept responsibility by NZ. From global standard bearers not good enough. https://t.co/oLIDhXHenW — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) August 28, 2016 Disgraceful non citing of Owen Franks proof positive that ABs play under an entirely different set of laws to rest of the rugby community — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) August 28, 2016 This is now officially ok, ABs free to rake opponents eyes & face anytime they fancy!A Pumas wd get 3 months minimum https://t.co/d8tmDAWQpV — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) August 28, 2016 Shocking that Owen Franks isn't even being cited re alleged gouging incident. Match commissioners must review NZ matches like this... 🙈🙉. — Chris Foy (@FoyChris) August 28, 2016

Needless to say, the fine folks in the Northern hemisphere are less than pleased with Sanzaar's decision in the Franks case.

