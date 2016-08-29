AB unpunished, the north appalled

International media slam All Blacks 'cloak of invisibility' over Owen Franks incident

GETTY IMAGES Owen Franks has been cleared of eye-gouging, but international media are less than pleased.

If you ask the international media, the All Blacks may own one of the Deathly Hallows.

When Owen Franks was cleared of allegations of eye gouging by Sanzaar, the world reacted with shock and anger.

One of those to fire at the decision was Welsh writer Stephen Jones, claiming New Zealand had a "cloak of invisibility" when it comes to foul play incidents.

Test of the NZ cloak of invisibility. TV picks up seemingly horrible gouge by Owen Franks, far worse that two incidents in UK last season — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 27, 2016

In his report of the match, Jones said Franks' actions were the only blot on the All Blacks match.

"The only blot on their copybook was Owen Franks, the New Zealand tight-head prop, who was seen to clearly and repeatedly make contact with his fingers with the eyes of a Wallaby," Jones said in his Sunday Times piece.

"It is unthinkable that this will not be the subject of a citing and a suspension."

Unthinkable, you say. Hence the backlash when Franks wasn't cited, and his asking if World Rugby would intervene, given they had done in the past.

Citing not final judgement. Just a call that there is case to answer. Franks with fingers in eyes of Wallaby -no case to answer? Despicable — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016 Last season @WorldRugby intervened when Home Unions made hash of Marler case. Will they take official look at Franks incident? — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016 Some dangerous half-wit Down Under says this incident is not a potential citing. Potential blindness but not citing https://t.co/BzUbM63oaq — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016

Jones was also quick to side with Irish legend Brian O'Driscoll when he called the decision not to cite Franks an "absolute sham".

O'Driscoll said the decision makes a mockery of citing in the professional game.

This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce. https://t.co/sDr92ggzcU — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

Jones agreed, quoting the tweet and saying: "A previous victim of unpunished All Black savagery writes".

They weren't the only ones to stick the boot in, gobsmacked that the All Blacks prop hadn't been punished.

Quelle surprise. Another refusal to accept responsibility by NZ. From global standard bearers not good enough. https://t.co/oLIDhXHenW — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) August 28, 2016 Disgraceful non citing of Owen Franks proof positive that ABs play under an entirely different set of laws to rest of the rugby community — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) August 28, 2016 This is now officially ok, ABs free to rake opponents eyes & face anytime they fancy!A Pumas wd get 3 months minimum https://t.co/d8tmDAWQpV — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) August 28, 2016 Shocking that Owen Franks isn't even being cited re alleged gouging incident. Match commissioners must review NZ matches like this... 🙈🙉. — Chris Foy (@FoyChris) August 28, 2016

Needless to say, the fine folks in the Northern hemisphere are less than pleased with Sanzaar's decision in the Franks case.

- Stuff