AB unpunished, the north appalled

International media slam All Blacks 'cloak of invisibility' over Owen Franks incident

Owen Franks has been cleared of eye-gouging, but international media are less than pleased.
If you ask the international media, the All Blacks may own one of the Deathly Hallows.

When Owen Franks was cleared of allegations of eye gouging by Sanzaar, the world reacted with shock and anger.

One of those to fire at the decision was Welsh writer Stephen Jones, claiming New Zealand had a "cloak of invisibility" when it comes to foul play incidents.

In his report of the match, Jones said Franks' actions were the only blot on the All Blacks match.

"The only blot on their copybook was Owen Franks, the New Zealand tight-head prop, who was seen to clearly and repeatedly make contact with his fingers with the eyes of a Wallaby," Jones said in his Sunday Times piece.

"It is unthinkable that this will not be the subject of a citing and a suspension."

Unthinkable, you say. Hence the backlash when Franks wasn't cited, and his asking if World Rugby would intervene, given they had done in the past.

Jones was also quick to side with Irish legend Brian O'Driscoll when he called the decision not to cite Franks an "absolute sham".

O'Driscoll said the decision makes a mockery of citing in the professional game.

Jones agreed, quoting the tweet and saying: "A previous victim of unpunished All Black savagery writes".

They weren't the only ones to stick the boot in, gobsmacked that the All Blacks prop hadn't been punished.

Needless to say, the fine folks in the Northern hemisphere are less than pleased with Sanzaar's decision in the Franks case.

 - Stuff

