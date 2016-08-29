Sanzaar won't change Franks ruling

Sanzaar won't change ruling on alleged eye gouge from All Blacks prop Owen Franks

GETTY IMAGES Owen Franks has been cleared of eye-gouging, but international media are less than pleased.

Sanzaar will not back down on the non-citing of All Blacks forward Owen Franks for an alleged eye gouge on Kane Douglas despite a major backlash and say they have no indication whether World Rugby will intervene.

In the wake of the All Blacks' 29-9 victory over the Wallabies, the game's southern hemisphere governing body confirmed on Sunday morning New Zealand tighthead Franks had no case to answer.

However, after footage emerged of a new angle showing Franks attempting to put his hands near Douglas' eyes, Sanzaar and World Rugby have copped criticism on social media with some of the game's greats questioning why Franks was not charged.

Irish rugby great Brian O'Driscoll led the chorus of criticism for the non-suspension, labelling the decision a "farce".

READ MORE:

* Owen Franks cleared of eye-gouge

* Hansen hands out hiding to Cheika

​* Bledisloe Cup stays put

"This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby," O'Drsicoll tweeted to his 728,000 followers. "Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce."

This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce. https://t.co/sDr92ggzcU — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

A citing commissioner determined the Franks incident did not reach a red card threshold.

Under Sanzaar procedures, it is not possible to appeal a non-citing, meaning even if new footage comes to light, the ruling from an independent commission will stand.

An appeal would be possible, however, if Douglas was prepared to make a complaint if he felt he was eye-gouged.

This is not something Douglas plans on doing, but it does create a debate as to whether it is the player or the governing body's responsibility to come forward, given the Wallabies second-rower will more than likely adhere to the "what happens on the field stays on the field" code among players.

While there has been no official word out of the Australian camp regarding the alleged eye-gouge, it is understood they did not refer the Franks incident to the citing commissioner because they felt it would almost certainly be picked up without their intervention.

It is not clear whether World Rugby will intervene, however they are aware of the incident and the reaction it has received.

Former Wallaby Michael Lynagh also expressed his bemusement an the non-citing, saying there was "no surprise" in a response to O'Driscoll's tweet.

Welsh writer Stephen Jones claimed New Zealand had a "cloak of invisibility" when it comes to foul play incidents.

Test of the NZ cloak of invisibility. TV picks up seemingly horrible gouge by Owen Franks, far worse that two incidents in UK last season — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 27, 2016

In his report of the match, Jones said Franks' actions were the only blot on the All Blacks match.

"The only blot on their copybook was Owen Franks, the New Zealand tight-head prop, who was seen to clearly and repeatedly make contact with his fingers with the eyes of a Wallaby," Jones said in his Sunday Times piece.

"It is unthinkable that this will not be the subject of a citing and a suspension."

Unthinkable, you say. Hence the backlash when Franks wasn't cited, and his asking if World Rugby would intervene, given they had done in the past.

Citing not final judgement. Just a call that there is case to answer. Franks with fingers in eyes of Wallaby -no case to answer? Despicable — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016 Last season @WorldRugby intervened when Home Unions made hash of Marler case. Will they take official look at Franks incident? — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016 Some dangerous half-wit Down Under says this incident is not a potential citing. Potential blindness but not citing https://t.co/BzUbM63oaq — Stephen Jones (@stephenjones9) August 28, 2016

They weren't the only ones to stick the boot in, gobsmacked that the All Blacks prop hadn't been punished.

Quelle surprise. Another refusal to accept responsibility by NZ. From global standard bearers not good enough. https://t.co/oLIDhXHenW — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) August 28, 2016 Disgraceful non citing of Owen Franks proof positive that ABs play under an entirely different set of laws to rest of the rugby community — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) August 28, 2016 This is now officially ok, ABs free to rake opponents eyes & face anytime they fancy!A Pumas wd get 3 months minimum https://t.co/d8tmDAWQpV — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) August 28, 2016 Shocking that Owen Franks isn't even being cited re alleged gouging incident. Match commissioners must review NZ matches like this... 🙈🙉. — Chris Foy (@FoyChris) August 28, 2016

Needless to say, the fine folks in the Northern hemisphere are less than pleased with Sanzaar's decision in the Franks case.

Comments on this article are now closed.

- Sydney Morning Herald