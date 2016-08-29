Sanzaar won't change Franks ruling

Sanzaar won't change ruling on alleged eye gouge from All Blacks prop Owen Franks

Owen Franks has been cleared of eye-gouging, but international media are less than pleased.
Owen Franks has been cleared of eye-gouging, but international media are less than pleased.

Sanzaar will not back down on the non-citing of All Blacks forward Owen Franks for an alleged eye gouge on Kane Douglas despite a major backlash and say they have no indication whether World Rugby will intervene. 

In the wake of the All Blacks' 29-9 victory over the Wallabies, the game's southern hemisphere governing body confirmed on Sunday morning New Zealand tighthead Franks had no case to answer. 

However, after footage emerged of a new angle showing Franks attempting to put his hands near Douglas' eyes, Sanzaar and World Rugby have copped criticism on social media with some of the game's greats questioning why Franks was not charged. 

Irish rugby great Brian O'Driscoll led the chorus of criticism for the non-suspension, labelling the decision a "farce".

"This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby," O'Drsicoll tweeted to his 728,000 followers. "Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce."

A citing commissioner determined the Franks incident did not reach a red card threshold. 

Under Sanzaar procedures, it is not possible to appeal a non-citing, meaning even if new footage comes to light, the ruling from an independent commission will stand. 

An appeal would be possible, however, if Douglas was prepared to make a complaint if he felt he was eye-gouged. 

This is not something Douglas plans on doing, but it does create a debate as to whether it is the player or the governing body's responsibility to come forward, given the Wallabies second-rower will more than likely adhere to the "what happens on the field stays on the field" code among players. 

While there has been no official word out of the Australian camp regarding the alleged eye-gouge, it is understood they did not refer the Franks incident to the citing commissioner because they felt it would almost certainly be picked up without their intervention. 

It is not clear whether World Rugby will intervene, however they are aware of the incident and the reaction it has received. 

Former Wallaby Michael Lynagh also expressed his bemusement an the non-citing, saying there was "no surprise" in a response to O'Driscoll's tweet. 

Welsh writer Stephen Jones claimed New Zealand had a "cloak of invisibility" when it comes to foul play incidents.

In his report of the match, Jones said Franks' actions were the only blot on the All Blacks match.

"The only blot on their copybook was Owen Franks, the New Zealand tight-head prop, who was seen to clearly and repeatedly make contact with his fingers with the eyes of a Wallaby," Jones said in his Sunday Times piece.

"It is unthinkable that this will not be the subject of a citing and a suspension."

Unthinkable, you say. Hence the backlash when Franks wasn't cited, and his asking if World Rugby would intervene, given they had done in the past.

They weren't the only ones to stick the boot in, gobsmacked that the All Blacks prop hadn't been punished.

Needless to say, the fine folks in the Northern hemisphere are less than pleased with Sanzaar's decision in the Franks case.

 - Sydney Morning Herald

