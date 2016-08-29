Beauden Barrett ignored overseas offers to remain with New Zealand Rugby until 2019

Money doesn't bring you happiness. There couldn't be a truer statement for Beauden Barrett.

Several offers from overseas clubs came in for the All Blacks first-five as his contract with New Zealand Rugby was edging to a close, but Barrett wasn't interested.

No, the money on offer up north wasn't considered in the slightest. All that mattered was wearing black, be it the stripes associated with Taranaki, the swirl of the Hurricanes or the only colour associated with the national team.

Barrett was sold on remaining in New Zealand, and didn't need a single dollar to convince him of that.

Hence he has signed and initialled a contract keeping him in New Zealand, playing for Taranaki and the Hurricanes, through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"Playing footy in New Zealand, it's as good as it gets," Barrett said.

"The black jersey was a huge factor. I love playing for the Hurricanes, I love the Naki, always a Naki boy, and obviously the black jersey, every opportunity I get to pull it on, it's why I play rugby."

Hurricanes fans will be pleased he has committed to playing at Westpac Stadium for the next three years, given all the talk about a potential move north to join Tana Umaga and the Blues.

Barrett said that was never a real option.

"It was clear in my mind right from the start, although there was a little bit of speculation.

"Particularly after the season we've had, or the last two seasons we've had, the core group of players we have and the talent that's around.

"[The Blues] was never an option."

Heading overseas was also off the table, despite a number of offers coming in for his services.

Barrett admitted that his agent had been approached by overseas teams, and it was suggested French clubs were among those.

There is huge money on offer up north, but Barrett wasn't ever tempted.

"To be honest, there were negotiations or approaches made to my agent, Warren, but that's where it was left.

"I never got into any of those discussions, I was clear where I wanted to be and my job was just to focus on playing footy. It never progressed too far at all.

"I've just realised this last six years has gone really quick, so it's always in the back of your mind, what's going to happen down the track.

"When it comes to the serious negotiations or considerations, New Zealand rugby is the only thing in my mind at the moment."

Confidence if flowing through Barrett's veins at the minute, hence he signed the longest deal of his professional career.

In the past, Barrett has inked one or two year deals with NZ Rugby, leaving his options open.

"I guess, I was sort of finding my way in New Zealand rugby," Barrett said.

"It was always a year or two at a time, but based on a lot of factors it's pretty clear in my mind that I'm a Hurricane, I want to play for the Hurricanes and I want to play my footy in New Zealand. It's been a lot more obvious of late.

"If you're in the All Blacks team, that in itself gives you a lot of confidence. You want to be playing for the All Blacks and you want it to last forever."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said they were delighted to have such a key player, and World Cup winner, locked in through until 2019.

"This is a huge deal for us. Beaudy is playing outstanding rugby and is going from strength to strength.

"It's been great for all of us who have watched him develop from a young rugby player into a world-class All Black and we're all excited to see how he grows as a player."

Added All Blacks coach Hansen: "He's fast becoming one of 'the' players in the world. He'll continue to grow − he's not the finished product yet, by any stretch of the imagination − but as he does, I think we'll see something pretty special, so it's nice to have him signed up and secure."

