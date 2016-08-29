Live: Beauden Barrett re-signs with NZ Rugby until 2019 video

Recap: Beauden Barrett announces his signing with NZ Rugby until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett has announced he's re-signed with the Hurricanes and NZ Rugby until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

READ MORE:
* How much Richie is too much Richie?
* Richie McCaw statue in Kurow in concept stage
* New video angle on Owen Franks eye gouge
* Steve Hansen: Rugby needs better Wallabies
* Strang: Wallabies' stats embarrassing
* Wallabies halfback caught ripping off Fekitoa's shoe

MORE SOON

Ad Feedback
All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett.
PHOTOSPORT

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

rugby headlines

A fitting McCaw tribute?

Aussie tosses AB's boot away video

Live: Beauden Barrett re-signs video

How much Richie is too much? video

AB unpunished, the north appalled

New angle on eye-gouge that wasn't video

Hansen: Rugby needs better Oz

Canterbury in ominous form

Southland Boys' and Girls' reach national high video

Canterbury dish out payback to Tasman

New boy impresses

Hansen hands out hiding to Cheika video

ABs tough it out

Cocksedge carves up North Harbour

Wallabies' stats embarrassing

Ad Feedback
special offers