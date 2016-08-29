Live: Beauden Barrett re-signs with NZ Rugby until 2019
Recap: Beauden Barrett announces his signing with NZ Rugby until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett has announced he's re-signed with the Hurricanes and NZ Rugby until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
READ MORE:
* How much Richie is too much Richie?
* Richie McCaw statue in Kurow in concept stage
* New video angle on Owen Franks eye gouge
* Steve Hansen: Rugby needs better Wallabies
* Strang: Wallabies' stats embarrassing
* Wallabies halfback caught ripping off Fekitoa's shoe
MORE SOON
- Stuff
Comments