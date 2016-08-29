Live: Beauden Barrett re-signs with NZ Rugby until 2019

Recap: Beauden Barrett announces his signing with NZ Rugby until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett has announced he's re-signed with the Hurricanes and NZ Rugby until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

PHOTOSPORT All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett.

- Stuff