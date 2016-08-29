ABs release players back to NPC

All Blacks release 12 squad members to provincial teams for latest round of matches

Charlie Faumuina is one of four All Blacks squad members returning to the fold for the Auckland provincial team this week.
IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ

A dozen All Blacks squad members have been made available for National Provincial Championship duties this week.

Four players who featured in the 22-9 Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship victory over Australia in Wellington on Saturday night are part of the group.

Prop Charlie Faumuina is set to turn out for Auckland against Southland in Invercargill on Friday, midfielder Seta Tamanivalu at Taranaki's disposal for their clash with Tasman in Nelson on Saturday and hooker James Parsons will line-up for North Harbour against Wellington on the same day.

Auckland will also have the services of lock Patrick Tuipulotu, young prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and sevens star Rieko Ioane, while first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga is available for Southland.

Elsewhere in the provincial competition, hooker Liam Coltman returns to the Otago squad for their matches against Northland on Wednesday and Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

Canterbury receive a similar boost to Auckland, with lock Luke Romano, hooker Codie Taylor and midfielder Ryan Crotty back for a clash with Northland on Saturday, while rising young utility back Damian McKenzie re-enters the fray for Waikato's encounter with Manawatu on Sunday.

Coltman, Tamanivalu  and McKenzie will reassemble with the All Blacks squad next weekend as injury replacement players and Parsons and Ioane will be released to their NPC teams.

The All Blacks squad reassembles on Sunday in Hamilton to prepare for the Rugby Championship test against Argentina on September 10.

All Blacks squad members available for NPC duty:

Otago v Northland, Wednesday August 31 and Bay of Plenty v Otago, Sunday September 4: Otago - Liam Coltman

Southland v Auckland, Friday September 2: Southland - Lima Sopoaga. Auckland - Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina and Rieko Ioane

Tasman v Taranaki, Saturday September 3: Taranaki - Seta Tamanivalu

Wellington v North Harbour, Saturday September 3: North Harbour - James Parsons

Northland v Canterbury, Saturday September 3: Canterbury - Luke Romano, Ryan Crotty and Codie Taylor

Waikato v Manawatu, Sunday September 4: Waikato - Damian McKenzie

 - Stuff

