ABs release players back to NPC

All Blacks release 12 squad members to provincial teams for latest round of matches

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Charlie Faumuina is one of four All Blacks squad members returning to the fold for the Auckland provincial team this week.

A dozen All Blacks squad members have been made available for National Provincial Championship duties this week.

Four players who featured in the 22-9 Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship victory over Australia in Wellington on Saturday night are part of the group.

Prop Charlie Faumuina is set to turn out for Auckland against Southland in Invercargill on Friday, midfielder Seta Tamanivalu at Taranaki's disposal for their clash with Tasman in Nelson on Saturday and hooker James Parsons will line-up for North Harbour against Wellington on the same day.

Auckland will also have the services of lock Patrick Tuipulotu, young prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and sevens star Rieko Ioane, while first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga is available for Southland.

READ MORE:

* How much Richie is too much Richie?

* Richie McCaw statue in Kurow in concept stage

* New video angle on Owen Franks eye gouge

* Steve Hansen: Rugby needs better Wallabies

* Strang: Wallabies' stats embarrassing

* Wallabies halfback caught ripping off Fekitoa's shoe

Elsewhere in the provincial competition, hooker Liam Coltman returns to the Otago squad for their matches against Northland on Wednesday and Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

Canterbury receive a similar boost to Auckland, with lock Luke Romano, hooker Codie Taylor and midfielder Ryan Crotty back for a clash with Northland on Saturday, while rising young utility back Damian McKenzie re-enters the fray for Waikato's encounter with Manawatu on Sunday.

Coltman, Tamanivalu and McKenzie will reassemble with the All Blacks squad next weekend as injury replacement players and Parsons and Ioane will be released to their NPC teams.

The All Blacks squad reassembles on Sunday in Hamilton to prepare for the Rugby Championship test against Argentina on September 10.

All Blacks squad members available for NPC duty:



Otago v Northland, Wednesday August 31 and Bay of Plenty v Otago, Sunday September 4: Otago - Liam Coltman



Southland v Auckland, Friday September 2: Southland - Lima Sopoaga. Auckland - Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina and Rieko Ioane



Tasman v Taranaki, Saturday September 3: Taranaki - Seta Tamanivalu

Wellington v North Harbour, Saturday September 3: North Harbour - James Parsons



Northland v Canterbury, Saturday September 3: Canterbury - Luke Romano, Ryan Crotty and Codie Taylor



Waikato v Manawatu, Sunday September 4: Waikato - Damian McKenzie

- Stuff