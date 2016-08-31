Brian O'Driscoll v New Zealand

Ireland rugby great Brian O'Driscoll denies taking shot at New Zealand with 'petty' Twitter comments

STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES Brain O'Driscoll's tweet about New Zealand, which was quickly deleted, was captured by another Twitter user.

Perhaps Brian O'Driscoll has touched on a wider issue following his apparent dig at New Zealand, with figures showing fewer Irish people want to move here.

While Kiwis are big fans of Ireland, with more than 8000 people heading to the Emerald Isle in the past year and the number sticking around on the increase, the same can't be said in the other direction.

Rugby legend O'Driscoll suggested New Zealanders have the All Blacks and not much else - at least from an Irish perspective.

@NZStuffSport good night NZ. Looking forward to seeing u in the summer/winter. — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 30, 2016

Let's all have another look at what Brian O'Driscoll really thinks of New Zealand, and the tweet that he deleted pic.twitter.com/IyVEcm4cIS — Paul (@rugga13) August 30, 2016

O'Driscoll denied taking a shot at the whole of the New Zealand, although he did admit his comments on Twitter came across as "petty".

All Blacks prop Owen Franks was under scrutiny from Wallabies for the alleged eye-gouging incident.

SUPPLIED Television footage presented at a press conference by Sir Clive Woodward to back up his claims Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga spear tackled Brian O'Driscoll during the All Blacks' 21-3 win in the first test mach at against the British and Irish Lions at Jade Stadium.

They may also be accurate, if you're an Irishman.

In the past three years, the number of Irish visitors to New Zealand each year has increased from 10,224 to 10,352. The number of people staying in New Zealand, however, is on a big decline.

In the year ending July 2016, 816 Irish residents had entered New Zealand with a work visa. Two years earlier, that figure was 1091, meaning the number of Irish workers coming to New Zealand had dropped by a quarter in only 24 months.

​﻿O'Driscoll was one of a host of former players to criticise Sanzaar's decision not to cite All Blacks prop Owen Franks over an alleged eye-gouge on Wallabies lock Kane Douglas during Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test in New Zealand.

"This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce," O'Driscoll tweeted.

This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce. https://t.co/sDr92ggzcU — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

That didn't sit well with many All Blacks fans and O'Driscoll found himself going back and forth with several users.

But after sarcastically suggesting the All Blacks were never guilty of foul play, O'Driscoll appeared widen his target to the entire country.

"You lot are so blinded by your beloved team. It bangs of not having a whole lot else."

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was captured in a screen-shot by one user and posted on Twitter.

But with the story gathering steam in New Zealand, O'Driscoll returned to Twitter to clarify his comments.

Replying to one user who labelled him "poor" for taking aim New Zealand as a whole, O'Driscoll said: "how's that the whole country?! I specifically said those fans that feel scrutinized."

But after another user pointed out that deleting the tweet wasn't a good look, O'Driscoll added: "in fairness that was petty & hence why it was deleted."

@RickyJoseph23 @shanobatey in fairness that was petty & hence why it was deleted. — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 30, 2016

O'Driscoll then tweeted Stuff sport, saying: "good night NZ. Looking forward to seeing u in the summer/winter."

It didn't end there, though, as O'Driscoll continued the fun and games on the social network.

O'Driscoll is no stranger to foul play having been on the receiving end of a nasty spear tackle from Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu that ended his tour with the British and Irish Lions tour in 2005.

When one user jokingly asked if he had recovered from the incident, O'Driscoll quipped: "my therapist thinks I'm doing great, thanks for asking."

Then when one person suggested he could use the exposure to front a New Zealand tourism campaign, O'Driscoll quickly put his hand up to be the "Queenstown & Fergburger ambassador" in reference to the local burger restaurant.

