O'Driscoll's NZ feud

Ireland rugby great Brian O'Driscoll takes aim at New Zealand

STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES Brain O'Driscoll's tweet about New Zealand, which was quickly deleted, was captured by another Twitter user.

Forget about the All Blacks, Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll has taken a crack at the whole of New Zealand as the fallout from Owen Franks' alleged eye-gouge on Wallabies lock Kane Douglas continues.

O'Driscoll was one of a host of former players to take aim at Sanzaar's decision not to cite the Franks following Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington, which the All Blacks won 29-9.

This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce. https://t.co/sDr92ggzcU — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

All Blacks prop Owen Franks was under scrutiny from Wallabies for the alleged eye-gouging incident.

"This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce," O'Driscoll tweeted.

That didn't sit well with many All Blacks fans and O'Driscoll found himself going back and forth with several users.

SUPPLIED Television footage presented at a press conference by Sir Clive Woodward to back up his claims Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga spear tackled Brian O'Driscoll during the All Blacks' 21-3 win in the first test mach at against the British and Irish Lions at Jade Stadium.

But after sarcastically suggesting the All Blacks were never guilty of foul play, O'Driscoll widened his target to the entire country.

"You lot are so blinded by your beloved team. It bangs of not having a whole lot else."

Let's all have another look at what Brian O'Driscoll really thinks of New Zealand, and the tweet that he deleted pic.twitter.com/IyVEcm4cIS — Paul (@rugga13) August 30, 2016

To be fair, O'Driscoll is probably still holding a grudge from the 2005 British Lions tour, when he was badly hurt after being on the receiving end of a nasty spear tackle from Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was captured in a screen-shot by one user and posted on Twitter.

It didn't deter O'Driscoll, though, who continued the debate on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

"Agree with this wholeheartedly. No special treatment *AB fans that feel scrutinised."

Agree with this wholeheartedly. No special treatment *AB fans that feel scrutinized https://t.co/6Hhk4DB6vn — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 30, 2016

