O'Driscoll's NZ feud

Forget about the All Blacks, Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll has taken a crack at the whole of New Zealand as the fallout from Owen Franks' alleged eye-gouge on Wallabies lock Kane Douglas continues.

O'Driscoll was one of a host of former players to take aim at Sanzaar's decision not to cite the Franks following Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington, which the All Blacks won 29-9.

"This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce," O'Driscoll tweeted.

That didn't sit well with many All Blacks fans and O'Driscoll found himself going back and forth with several users.

But after sarcastically suggesting the All Blacks were never guilty of foul play, O'Driscoll widened his target to the entire country.

"You lot are so blinded by your beloved team. It bangs of not having a whole lot else."

To be fair, O'Driscoll is probably still holding a grudge from the 2005 British Lions tour, when he was badly hurt after being on the receiving end of a nasty spear tackle from Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was captured in a screen-shot by one user and posted on Twitter.

It didn't deter O'Driscoll, though, who continued the debate on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

"Agree with this wholeheartedly. No special treatment *AB fans that feel scrutinised."

 - Stuff

special offers