O'Driscoll puts spotlight on All Blacks

O'Driscoll twitter war puts onus on All Blacks to keep clean following saga involving Owen Franks

Julian Finney "Different rules for some!" said Brian O'Driscoll (pictured) after All Blacks tighthead prop Owen Franks wasn't cited for putting his fingers across the face of Kane Douglas during the test against the Wallabies last weekend.

Lock up your little ones and valuables, because the All Blacks will soon be storming a city near you.

What's more, the unruly bunch will get away with their lawless antics. We know this must be true because Brian O'Driscoll says so.

First things first. O'Driscoll has every right to have an opinion, especially in regards to rugby. The former British and Irish Lions and Ireland midfielder was one of the greats, playing almost 150 tests in a career that spanned 16 years.

So when he learned Owen Franks hadn't been cited for running his fingers across the face of Wallabies lock Kane Douglas he let fly: "Different rules for some!" he tweeted.

The inference from O'Driscoll, and a number of other ex-internationals, media hacks and fans, seems to be that whenever the All Blacks go rogue they always get away with it, that even the officials are too frightened to respond.

Maybe O'Driscoll is still carrying baggage from being spear tackled by Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu in the first test between the All Blacks and Lions in Christchurch in 2005.

If he is, then so be it. That tip-tackle was nasty. Umaga and Mealamu may have protested their innocence, but they still should have been cited and punished. It was an injustice. O'Driscoll, meanwhile, was forced out of the tour.

For the record, the footage of Franks' grappling with Douglas's face didn't look great. But it was fleeting, he wasn't looking at his target and we are told other camera angles, which we are not privy to, reinforce the belief he didn't do it deliberately. Some of Franks' closest allies admit it was clumsy, but are adamant it wasn't intentional.

Franks isn't a saint, but he also isn't the sort who takes pleasure from maiming players.

Last year he was banned for two games for using his forearm to remind Highlanders prop Josh Hohneck what side of a ruck to sunbathe on. Earlier in his career Franks was happy to have a crack at someone if he felt they deserved a slap, but was told to rub that rubbish out of his game.

Because Sanzaar didn't cite him for the Douglas incident, O'Driscoll hit the roof. He wasn't alone. And it wasn't long before the responses got personal, some of them not terribly clever.

O'Driscoll's decision to immediately delete a tweet stating New Zealanders are so blinded by their "beloved team" that it bangs of us "not having a whole lot else to go on" won't be appreciated by some folks in Aotearoa.

But then again, they may be the same people who argue until their eyes are rolling around in their heads that Umaga and Mealamu did nothing wrong when burying O'Driscoll's head into the Lancaster Park turf in 2005.

So do the All Blacks get away with antics that other teams don't? They aren't perfect, but you would be hard pressed to prove they are a band of renegades who frighten officials into submission.

There have been isolated incidents. Probably the worst in recent seasons was the way Andrew Hore needlessly knocked Welshman Bradley Davies senseless in Cardiff in 2012 and was lucky to only be banned for five weeks.

Their detractors say they have just become more adept at converting their skullduggery into breaking the rules in other ways.

Yes, the All Blacks' defensive line is extremely fast, often giving the perception they are launching too early and they do everything they can to slow their opponents' ball down. Sometimes they get caught, probably not enough. For the record, the penalty count in last weekend's test in Wellington favoured the Aussies 15-12. So it seems referee Romain Poite was prepared to show some backbone.

The All Blacks aren't perfect. There were some blatant acts of thuggery in the amateur era, but those terrible deeds were by men who retired many years ago.

O'Driscoll was accused by Welshman Gavin Henson of eye-gouging him in a Six Nations match in 2005, just months before they were team-mates on the Lions tour. Henson said the Irishman also gave him a gobful, having deliberately poked him in the eye.

If you wanted to keep banging-on about that allegation, the argument O'Driscoll was a grub could gain some traction. Perception can quickly become reality in this business.

That could be biggest lesson for the All Blacks in this storm around the Franks-Douglas incident. Everyone is watching the world champions, waiting for their next indiscretion. Now the onus is up to them to stay clean. Otherwise they will truly reap what they sow.

