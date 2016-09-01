Owen Franks' unlikely defender

Wallabies lock Kane Douglas comes to Owen Franks defence in eye-gouging allegations

All Blacks prop Owen Franks tangles with Wallabies lock Kane Douglas during the Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington.

Wallabies lock Kane Douglas has no issues with Owen Franks' treatment of him as the Bledisloe Cup "eye-gouging allegations" rage on.

All Blacks prop Franks avoided citing for his handling of Douglas' face during a maul in New Zealand's cup-sealing 29-9 win in Wellington last weekend.

The non-action against Franks from officials has bemused and enraged rugby critics around the globe.

Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images Wallabies forward Kane Douglas says he takes no issue with where Owen Franks' hand touched him in the Wellington test.

But Douglas doesn't appear bothered by Franks' actions or the fuss.

"I probably didn't realise how bad it looked until after the game [when watching it on TV]," Douglas told the Courier Mail in Australia.

"My eyes were fine and it all happened so quickly I was on to the next thing in the game."

Douglas said he didn't feel like he was eye-gouged.

REUTERS Irish rugby great Brian O'Driscoll has taken a swipe at All Blacks rugby over Owen Franks' escaping of a citing for an alleged eye gouge on Wallabies lock Kane Douglas.

"I didn't think of it like that. It was an All Black trying to stop me driving through the maul, arms everywhere and everything happening in a few seconds," he said.

"I've got no issue at all but obviously you want to be protecting the eyes of players."

The incident came early in the match and happened right in front of French referee Romain Poite who took no action.



The Sanzaar citing commissioner also had no problems with it, much to the dismay of the Wallabies.



The lack of action drew a sharp reaction from media around the world, many believing it continued a trend of the world champion All Blacks getting favourable treatment in disciplinary issues.



Irish great Brian O'Driscoll got involved in a heated debate on Twitter where he labelled the lack of action by authorities "an absolute sham" and that there were "different rules for some".

