Romano rebuffs French approach

Canterbury and All Blacks lock Luke Romano has unfinished business in New Zealand

Joseph Johnson Luke Romano will start his first game for Canterbury in almost five years on Saturday.

All Blacks lock Luke Romano will do something he hasn't done in almost five years on Saturday - start a game of rugby for Canterbury.

The rugged 30-year-old last started a game for his province in the 2011 final, but has only played a handful of games off the bench since due to All Blacks commitments.

But Romano, who will start in the second row against Northland in Whangarei, wasn't required for the All Blacks' first two games of the Rugby Championship against the Wallabies.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks lock Luke Romano offloads against Wales in the first test match in June.

With Brodie Retallick and fellow Cantabrian Sam Whitelock above him in the pecking order, and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shying away from carrying a specialist lock on the bench, Romano instead came off the bench to help the red and blacks beat Auckland and Tasman in their first two NPC games.

Romano is signed with New Zealand Rugby, Canterbury and the Crusaders until the end of 2018, and rebuffed an approach from French club Toulon earlier this year.

Joseph Johnson Luke Romano shares a joke with Johnny McNicholl during Canterbury's training session at Rugby Park in Christchurch on Wednesday.

It would be hard to hold a grudge had Romano packed his bags and lined his pockets by heading to the wealthy French club, particularly as he is battling for game time in the black jersey.

But Romano, who made his test debut in 2012, still has goals in New Zealand and doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

"I guess to win a Super Rugby title is a big goal right up there," he said.

John Davidson Luke Romano is tackled by Auckland's Taleni Seu during Canterbury's 43-3 win last month.

"There's a Lions tour next year that I'd love to be a part of, so they're probably the two big focuses in the line.



"That being said, to win another title here with Canterbury - even though I might be a limited part of it - would also be great as well, and obviously to add to my All Black caps total would be great.

Romano has played 24 tests for the All Blacks, and last ran out in the starting side in the first of three tests against Wales in June.

As rare as starts are, finding a spot on the bench has also become increasingly difficult.

Hansen has taken a liking to naming two loose forwards on the bench, as he did with Ardie Savea and Liam Squire in both Bledisloe Cup tests against the Wallabies last month.

When he wants to spell Retallick or Whitelock, he's more than comfortable for Jerome Kaino to move from No 6 into the second row, making way for Squire or Savea.

That has left Romano and Aucklander Patrick Tuipulotu outside of the match-day 23, but there is a chance Hansen will carry a lock on the bench for the upcoming home tests against the combative Argentinians and South Africans in the next fortnight.

"That's obviously up to the coaching staff who they want to play," Romano said.

"Even though we're not involved on the day playing, me and Patrick have still got a big role to play in the team.

"We've been got to prepare the forwards for the game and we look after all the opposition lineout. If we do our job really well, it allows our boys to perform on the paddock.

"We might be disappointed we're not playing, but we still get some recognition because of how well the boys performed. As Steve [Hansen] says, it's a whole 32-man squad effort."

When asked about how close he came to signing with Toulon earlier this year, Romano said negotiations didn't even start.

"I actually don't know how that got leaked out," he said. "I read the newspaper article that said we were in deep talks with Toulon, but all it was is that they expressed interest in me to see if I would be keen to come over there.



"It's nice to know you're wanted, but this is home. Those talks didn't go anywhere, it was just them expressing some interest."

So Romano's immediate focus is to help Canterbury win their third straight game to start the NPC season, in what will be his 27th match for the province.

He'll start alongside Scott Barrett, one of a bunch of young New Zealand locks nipping at Romano's heels for higher honours, and will hope to stay on the right side of the law under the experimental rules being trialled in the NPC.

Romano, who Canterbury coach Scott Robertson said "loves a good penalty", hasn't been penalised in Canterbury's first two matches.

"Razor [Robertson] is probably pretty happy," Romano said.

"[The new rules] are a completely different kettle of fish. There's not really a ruck anymore. You're not allowed to clean people out as such, it definitely is an adaption. But we're all skilled footy players so it's an excuse to just say they're new rules."

At A GLANCE

Kickoff: 7.35pm, Saturday, Whangarei

Referee: Brett Johnson

Canterbury: Johnny McNicholl, Marshall Suckling, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Ben Volavola, Mitchell Drummond, Luke Whitelock (captain), Matt Todd, Tom Sanders, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Siate Tokolahi, Ben Funnell, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgeman, Leeroy Atalifo, Dominic Bird, Reed Princep, Ere Enari, Richie Mo'unga, Jordie Barrett

Northland: TBA

