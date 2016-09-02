Franks decision 'inconsistent': rugby boss

World Rugby vice-chairman Pichot sees 'inconsistency' in Owen Franks non-citing

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks prop Owen Franks escaped sanction for an alleged eye gouge on Wallabies lock Kane Douglas.

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot has slammed the lack of consistency in Sanzaar's decision not to cite Owen Franks and called for a complete overhaul of the judicial system.

All Blacks prop Franks escaped sanction for an alleged eye-gouge while trying to pull Wallabies lock Kane Douglas out of a maul in the 29-9 Bledisloe Cup win in Wellington last weekend.

A Sanzaar citing commissioner determined the Franks incident did not reach a red card threshold.

DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES Former Argentina halfback Agustin Pichot, now World Rugby's vice-chairman, says the judicial process is wrong after Owen Franks' non-citing.

World Rugby has said it cannot challenge rulings around foul play, as Sanzaar competitions sit outside its jurisdiction.

Pichot, speaking to Stuff from Argentina, was far from impressed.

"The process is wrong," he said. "It should have some guidelines from the game itself.

"In world rugby, in Sanzaar and in Six Nations, we need to find consistency because at the end of the day fans want that. They want to understand what's going on and at the moment nobody can. I'm not saying Franks should be punished or not. What I am saying is you need consistency."

On Wednesday Pichot fielded a call from Pumas lock Mariano Galarza, who was suspended for nine weeks after being found guilty of eye-gouging All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick during the team's opening match at last year's Rugby World Cup.

"I cannot explain to Galarza who was suspended for an offence on an All Black when he touched his face and the same case or worse last weekend doesn't even get cited. It's wrong," Pichot said.

"How do I explain to Galarza when he phoned me that he was left out of the World Cup from the start to the finish and another player in the same situation one year later doesn't even get cited.

"What do I tell him as an administrator of the game? I am completely embarrassed. He dreamed of playing in a World Cup and I can now not tell him that it was fair.

"What is fair? Not citing Franks, or giving a punishment to Galarza? Where do I draw a line?

"We are the ones that administrate the game and we need consistency. I'm not criticising the citing officer. I'm not criticising the player. I'm criticising the consistency.

"It's wrong for the players because at the end of the day it's a question of integrity and player welfare.

"The same with consistency of refereeing. We can get some calls wrong or right we are human beings and we always have to respect the referee, but we have to be consistent worldwide.

"A French referee [Romain Poite officiated the test in Wellington] that comes in to referee a Rugby Championship game cannot be so inconsistent."

Pichot suggested that one central base for referees and judicial matters to be guided by was being discussed at World Rugby headquarters in Dublin, and by Sanzaar officials.

"We need to change the whole process. We need to centralise the referees and work together on the global management of the game. It needs to have independence but have some common sense and rugby sense in the people that run the judicial process - not only lawyers. We need to revolutionise everything. We have to at least try because at the end of the day players need consistency."

Douglas told the Courier Mail in Australia he had no issues with the Franks incident.

"I probably didn't realise how bad it looked until after the game [when watching it on TV]," Douglas told the Courier Mail. "My eyes were fine and it all happened so quickly I was on to the next thing in the game.

"I didn't think of it like that. It was an All Black trying to stop me driving through the maul, arms everywhere and everything happening in a few seconds. I've got no issue at all but obviously you want to be protecting the eyes of players."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen also defended Franks.

"You've got to be really, really careful until you see all the views, and social media I think alerted everyone to it. Whoever was running it has obviously seen all the angles and believes there's nothing to answer for."

Former All Blacks first five-eighth Nick Evans told the Daily Mail change was needed.

"With Owen Franks it just doesn't look that great for people outside the game or inside," he said. "With the jurisdiction thing it's a little confusing, with people saying: 'It's not ours, it's not theirs' – that doesn't help anyone. If there is one rule for all that makes it so much easier and a lot clearer. I am sure the powers that be will sort it out but the confusion for the fans and the players inside the game is not what we want. There is enough to worry about with breakdown laws, and new things coming in, we don't need that lack of judicial clarity taking away from the game we love."

A poll on Stuff which attracted 36,000 votes found 60 per cent of people felt Franks should not have been cited.

